Pop icon Madonna on Wednesday denied reports that she intends to adopt two more children from the African nation of Malawi, the birthplace of two of her four kids.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home,” Madonna, 58, told Us Weekly and People magazines in separate statements. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

Earlier Wednesday, The Associated Press cited government spokesman Mlenga Mvula to report Madonna had appeared before a High Court judge that day to file for adoption, and that it was expected to be a week before a decision would be rendered.

In addition to her daughter, Lourdes, 20, with former companion Carlos Manuel Leon, and her son Rocco, 16, with her filmmaker ex-husband Guy Ritchie, Madonna in the 2000s adopted two Malawai infants: daughter Chifundo “Mercy” James, who turns 9 in January, and son David Banda, 11.

The singer established the charity Raising Malawi in 2006 to help orphans and other vulnerable children. In July, she visited the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre to launch construction of the 50-bed Mercy James Institute of Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, scheduled to open this year. Additionally, her Ray of Light Foundation funds education, health and women’s-empowerment projects in Afghanistan, Haiti, Kenya, Mali, Pakistan, Palestine, the Philippines and her hometown of Detroit.

Also Wednesday, the Texarkana, Texas, radio station KTTY/Hits 105 announced on social media it is taking all Madonna songs off the air indefinitely following the singer’s comments over the weekend at the women’s march, where she said she often thought about “blowing up the White House.” The singer later clarified her comments, saying they were taken out of context. The station is the third-highest-rated of five in the 115,700-population market, according to Nielsen Audio, and has 195 Twitter followers.