He's played Luke Skywalker and the Joker, but Mark Hamill has one role he'd like to add to his resume: That of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas.

The actor said Sunday that he would love to play Lucas in a movie about his life when a fan at the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Florida, asked him what role he'd like to play.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Hamill's voice was in rough shape after four days at the fan event but he still managed to affect a solid impression of his former boss.

During the one-man panel Hamill also recounted stories about Harrison Ford advising him not to ask permission ad-lib during filming and how he and the late Carrie Fisher once sneaked into a theater to see the 1977 "Star Wars" trailer.