Two-time Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson, who on Tuesday earned a directing nomination for “Hacksaw Ridge,” has welcomed his ninth child, his first with girlfriend Rosalind Ross.
Gibson’s representative confirmed to “Entertainment Tonight” that the couple’s son Lars Gerard Gibson was born Friday in Los Angeles, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces.
Actor-filmmaker Gibson, 61, has a daughter and six sons with first wife Robyn Moore, from whom he separated in April 2009 after nearly 29 years of marriage; their divorce was finalized in December 2011.
In October 2009, he and then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva had daughter Lucia. Gibson and Ross, a champion equestrian vaulter and a writer with a credit on the El Rey Network series “Matador,” have been together for two years.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.