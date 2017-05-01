Subscribe
    Didn’t have a ticket to the biggest fashion party of the year?

    The annual Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening, May 1, 2017, and, naturally, plenty of A-listers hit the red carpet donning their black-tie best.

    Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele and Tom Brady and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour served as the event’s co-chairs.

    See photos of celebrities on the red carpet.

    Kate Hudson attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Kate Hudson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    Bella Hadid attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Bella Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    Celine Dion attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    Singer Rihanna attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Singer Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Kim Kardashian West attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Kim Kardashian West attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Internet
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil)

    Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Internet media site Reddit, attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Madonna attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Madonna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil)

    Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Mary-Kate, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Mary-Kate, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Tennis star Serena Williams attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Tennis star Serena Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Wiz Khalifa attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Wiz Khalifa attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Nicki Minaj attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Nicki Minaj attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Dakota Johnson attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Dakota Johnson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Halle Berry attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Halle Berry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Cassie and boyfriend Sean
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Cassie and boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Elizabeth Banks attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Elizabeth Banks attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Salma Hayek attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Salma Hayek attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Trevor Noah attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Trevor Noah attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Thalia attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Thalia attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Jourdan Dunn and Future attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Jourdan Dunn and Future attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil)

    Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Emily Ratajkowski attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Kendall Jenner attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Kendall Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Kerry Washington attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Kerry Washington attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Selena Gomez attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Selena Gomez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Jaden Smith attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images For US Weekly / Theo Wargo)

    Jaden Smith attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Doutzen Kroes attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Doutzen Kroes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Adriana Lima attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Adriana Lima attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil)

    Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Riley Keough attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Riley Keough attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Diane von Furstenberg and Natalia Vodianova attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil)

    Diane von Furstenberg and Natalia Vodianova attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Frances Bean Cobain attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Frances Bean Cobain attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Joe Jonas attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Joe Jonas attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Alexa Chung attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Alexa Chung attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Sophie Turner attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Sophie Turner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Megyn Kelly attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Megyn Kelly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Natasha Poly attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Natasha Poly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Allison Williams attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Allison Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Katie Holmes attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Katie Holmes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    James Corden and Julia Carey attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    James Corden and Julia Carey attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Emma Roberts attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Emma Roberts attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Lily Collins attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Lily Collins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

