Didn’t have a ticket to the biggest fashion party of the year?

The annual Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening, May 1, 2017, and, naturally, plenty of A-listers hit the red carpet donning their black-tie best.

Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele and Tom Brady and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour served as the event’s co-chairs.

See photos of celebrities on the red carpet.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Kate Hudson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Bella Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Singer Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Kim Kardashian West attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Internet media site Reddit, attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Madonna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Mary-Kate, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Tennis star Serena Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Wiz Khalifa attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Nicki Minaj attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Nicki Minaj attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Dakota Johnson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Halle Berry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Cassie and boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Elizabeth Banks attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Salma Hayek attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Trevor Noah attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Lena Dunham attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Thalia attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Jourdan Dunn and Future attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Kendall Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Kerry Washington attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Selena Gomez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images For US Weekly / Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images For US Weekly / Theo Wargo) Jaden Smith attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Lena Dunham attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Doutzen Kroes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Elizabeth Banks attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Adriana Lima attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Riley Keough attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Diane von Furstenberg and Natalia Vodianova attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Frances Bean Cobain attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Joe Jonas attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Alexa Chung attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Sophie Turner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Megyn Kelly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Natasha Poly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Allison Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Katie Holmes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) James Corden and Julia Carey attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Emma Roberts attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Lily Collins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Daisy Ridley attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Douglas Brunt and Megyn Kelly attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Laura Osnes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Adriana Lima attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Presley Walker Gerber attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Tracee Ellis Ross attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Joan Smalls attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Laura Osnes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Carly Steel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) From left, Sofia Richie, Chloe Bennet, Behati Prinsloo, and Joan Smalls attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Nick Kroll attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) From left, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Jordan Kale Barrett, and Presley Walker Gerber attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Helen Lasichanh attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Laura Dern attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Tommy Hilfiger, left, and Dee Ocleppo attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Pharrell Williams, left, and Helen Lasichanh attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Candice Swanepoel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Bee Shaffer attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Co-chairs Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Bee Shaffer attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Co-chair Anna Wintour attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Mindy Kaling attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Wendi Deng Murdoch attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) La La Anthony attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Co-chair Gisele Bundchen attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Ansel Elgort attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Aymeline Valade attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Daisy Ridley attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Rose Byrne attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Candice Swanepoel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Co-chairs Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Laura Osnes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Carly Steel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Actors Claire Danes, left, and Hugh Dancy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Candice Swanepoel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil) Behati Prinsloo attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in Manhattan.