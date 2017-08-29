Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their second child.
Each posted the same Instagram photo Tuesday of Nicole Phelps holding their nearly 16-month-old son Boomer, with Phelps, 32, writing, “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??”
On her own page, the former Nicole Johnson, Miss California USA 2010, wrote, “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!” The parents, who created an Instagram account for Boomer in June 2016, wrote there in his voice, “So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?”
The couple, who had dated on and off since 2011, secretly married on June 13, 2016, in Arizona.
