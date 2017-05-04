Pop star Miley Cyrus says she has stopped taking drugs and drinking alcohol.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it],” the 24-year-old said in an interview posted online Thursday from the current issue of Billboard. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

Calling it “easy,” she conceded that “if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now.”

That current place also allows her, she said, to have written a confessional new song, “Malibu,” that publicly expresses her feelings about her fiance, actor Liam Hemsworth, 27, with whom she reconciled in early 2016 following a widely publicized, on-again off-again romance.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she said of paparazzi and the public. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

After the couple had called off their engagement in 2013, Cyrus said her one reason had been the hectic pace of her burgeoning career. But she adds now it had also come about because, “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cyrus and the “Hunger Games” star Hemsworth met on the set of the coming-of-age romance “The Last Song” in 2009. They broke up and reunited at least twice before becoming engaged in May 2012, and called off the engagement in September 2013.

“I always get in trouble for generalizing straight men, ’cause straight men can be my worst nightmare sometimes,” Cyrus told Billboard. “And I’m with a straight dude. But he’s always like, ‘Well, don’t call me that!’ I ask him sometimes, ‘Do you like being a boy?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t really think about it.’ And that’s crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time. I’m always like, ‘It’s weird that I’m a girl, because I just don’t feel like a girl, and I don’t feel like a boy,” Cyrus, who describes herself as “pansexual,” added “when someone’s too masculine, that really grosses me out.”

Cyrus said she laments that current culture encourages conformity in young women. “Girls really make me sad a lot of the time, too, especially right now,” she says. “I think fashion has taken us a little bit downhill. I can only speak for the years that I’ve been alive, but I don’t know if it has ever been so important to ‘fit in.’ It’s not about standing out right now. Which is so weird, because it seems like for the really unique, smart kids in this generation, it’s all about standing out. . . . This whole world right now is so divided, in the arts, fashion — everything.”