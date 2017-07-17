Comedian and memoirist Mindy Kaling, star of Hulu’s “The Mindy Project,” reportedly is expecting her first child.
E! News, citing multiple anonymous sources, said Monday that the Emmy-nominated writer/producer, 38, who is not publicly in a relationship, was pregnant.
No additional details were given, and Kaling, who appears next year in the films “Ocean’s Eight” and “A Wrinkle in Time,” has not commented on social media.
The former “The Office” cast member and producer told Yahoo! Style in September 2015 that, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen,” adding, “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”
