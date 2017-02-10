HIGHLIGHTS Barton said, ‘I just want to die,’ her neighbor said, according to TMZ.com

The actress also told People magazine she was drugged with GHB

Actress Mischa Barton, who has spoken openly about her 2009 involuntary psychiatric hold, reportedly threatened suicide the day she was hospitalized again last month based on audio from two 911 calls.

On Jan. 26, Barton, who had turned 31 two days earlier, was screaming over her backyard fence that she wanted to end her life, prompting neighbors to call 911. “My back downstairs neighbor is, like, hysterically crying in the backyard and says she’s going to kill herself,” a female voice told the operator in the audio obtained by TMZ.com. The caller added, “She’s screaming and she keeps on saying, ‘I just want to die.’ ” The woman says emergency responders have “been called there a bunch. . . . They go see her at least every couple of months because she loses it.”

A male voice in the edited, nearly 90-second audio tells 911, “I have a neighbor . . . who’s on her back patio just screaming. . . . She’s saying that it’s all over, that everything is done, and then just wailing.”

In a statement to People magazine upon her release from the hospital after one day, Barton, who starred on Fox’s “The O.C.,” said she had been out with friends on Jan. 25 to celebrate her birthday. “While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours. I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB” or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, a central nervous-system depressant often considered a “date-rape drug.”

“After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” Barton’s statement continued, adding, “This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”