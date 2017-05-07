Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera and comedian David Spade continued to spark dating rumors Friday when they were photographed together at a Los Angeles restaurant following her solo appearance at a charity event.

Numerous outlets ran a photo of Rivera, 30, and Spade, 52, leaving the West Hollywood seafood restaurant Catch on Friday evening. Spade, most recently seen in the Netflix telefilm “Sandy Wexler,” was dressed in a blue suit, white shirt, striped tie and black sneakers while Rivera wore a silver tiered, low-cut, spaghetti-strap gown that she described on social media as a dress from the label Marchesa.

Earlier that night, she had worn it to the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

E! News in late March cited anonymous sources to say that Rivera and former “Saturday Night Live” and “Just Shoot Me” star Spade had been seeing each other for roughly two weeks and were attempting to keep their relationship private. Other outlets then published photos showing the two behaving romantically in a swimming pool at the Halekulani hotel on Waikiki beach in Hawaii.

Spade and Rivera had been in the cast of the Charlie Sheen TV movie “Mad Families,” which debuted on the streaming service Crackle in January.

Neither has publicly confirmed a relationship. Rivera on April 1 posted a 10-second video on the Instagram account of the fan group Naya Rivera Team, saying in a comical, digitally distorted voice, “The Easter bunny and the . . . Tooth Fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them.”

On Nov. 15, Rivera filed for divorce from actor Ryan Dorsey, her husband of 15 months. The two had married on July 19, 2014, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and have an 19-month-old son, Josey. Rivera, who played cheerleader-turned-singer-actress Santana Lopez on “Glee,” previously had been engaged to rapper Big Sean, but the two called if off in April 2014.

Spade has never been married, but he and model Jillian Grace, Playboy’s March 2005 Playmate centerfold, have a daughter, Harper, 8.