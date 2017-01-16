HIGHLIGHTS ‘America’s Got Talent’ host says live performances can go wrong

Singer-actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Nick Cannon expressed support for his ex-wife, pop star Mariah Carey, who suffered through a highly public technical mishap during a televised New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

“You know me, I’m a conspiracy theorist — I think the government did that!” Cannon, 36, joked on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “They set her up! That was a distraction! They just put her out there!” he went on as the studio audience laughed.

Turning serious, he said of the incident — in which Carey, 47, stopped singing at points while a music and vocal track continued to play — that, “Anyone who knows about performing and having inner-ears [inner-ear monitors] and stuff, things like that can go wrong on live television. I do live television all the time — I screw up on ‘America’s Got Talent’ all the time! So when there’s people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she kinda got a little flustered.”

Cannon then added kiddingly, “But being the diva that she is, she said, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes.’ And like [host] Ryan Seacrest says, she can do no wrong. And so she worked through it.”

The Times Square crowd did not to seem to mind, he and DeGeneres both noted. “They’re like, ‘She’s amazing and her lips aren’t even moving!’” he said to more audience laughter.

Carey’s representatives and producer Dick Clark Productions traded blame for the mishap, with Carey’s manager releasing a statement saying the singer, born in Huntington and raised in Greenlawn, “could not hear the songs’ prerecorded musical tracks through her in-ear monitors” and that the stage managers kept assuring her the monitors would be fixed in time. The producers responded in a statement that, “In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television,” but that an initial investigation indicated the company “had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Just before noon Sunday, Carey posted her first tweet since Jan. 8. “Thank you to all the #lambs for your love and support,” she wrote before promoting that night’s episode of her E! reality show, “Mariah’s World.”