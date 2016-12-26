Singer-actor Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) became parents for the third time on Saturday. “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!” wrote both Nick, 43, and Vanessa, 36, on their respective Instagram accounts Monday, captioning an extreme close-up of their newborn son’s hand atop the mother’s fingers.

“We had our Christmas Miracle,” the message continued. “Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.”

The couple’s other children are son Camden John, 4, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, who turns 1 on Jan. 5.