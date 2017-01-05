HIGHLIGHTS Rapper takes to Twitter to confirm rumors of a breakup

Meek Mill has not commented on social media

Rapper Nicki Minaj, who sent mixed signals in April about the status of her relationship with fellow rapper Meek Mill, confirmed on Thursday that the two were no longer together.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj, 34, tweeted. Without mentioning Mill she added, “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mill, 29, born Robert Williams, has not responded on social media.

The two, who have largely remained vague about their relationship, began tweeting each other in 2009. The following year, Mill’s song “Miss Me” — no relation to Drake’s — on the mixtape “Mr. Philadelphia” included lyrics professing his love and desire for Minaj. The two performed together with DJ Khaled in 2011, and by early 2013 were appearing in Instagram photos together. Minaj at the time was in a long relationship with rapper-producer Safaree Samuels, which ended in late 2014.

In December of that year, Meek was released from prison after being incarcerated since July on a probation violation. Minaj, who had collaborated with him on various tracks and a music video by then, told GQ in September 2015 that, “In terms of taking him seriously and going to another level with him: when he went to jail I was left in a house by myself and it was just a tough time for me and it happened to be a tough time for him as well,” adding that at the time, “I was available. So I reached out to him letting him know… It’s so funny that the day he went to jail, he was on my mind the day before.”

This past April, Minaj denied on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that a new ring she was wearing meant she was engaged, telling the daytime talk-show host, “We’re still figuring each other out. And in fact, I don’t even want to say I’m in a relationship anymore ‘cause I think when people hear that they go to, like, the mean place.” But within a day she confirmed they were together, writing on Instagram, “I’m not single.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Breakup rumors, however, began after a Dec. 10 post of graphical text reading, “Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.” She followed this the next day with the message, “Thank God u BLUE it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u.”