The Los Angeles home of rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly has been burglarized and vandalized.
TMZ.com, citing law-enforcement sources, said Thursday that unspecified professional associates earlier this week had reported the break-in, which occurred while Minaj, 34, was out of town.
Jewelry and other property, reportedly worth $200,000, was stolen from the 11,500 square-foot home, which showed signs of forced entry. Furniture was flipped over and other items knocked over or destroyed, including picture frames and perfume bottles, and some articles of clothing were cut up, suggesting a personal motivation.PhotosNicki Minaj's many looksPhotos10 celebs who've allegedly been stalked
The site said police are examining surveillance video but as yet have no suspects.
