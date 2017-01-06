Subscribe
    Kate McKinnon and more prominent people who have

    Kate McKinnon and more prominent people who have called Long Island home.

    Notable Long Islanders

    Updated
    By

    Mariah Carey, Howard Stern, Rosie O'Donnell, Susan Lucci, Criss Angel and more prominent people who have called Long Island home.

    Madison Beer

    Singer Madison Beer, who rose to prominence in
    (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Mike Windle)

    Singer Madison Beer, who rose to prominence in 2012 when pop star Justin Bieber tweeted a link to one of her YouTube videos, is a Jericho native.

    Sal Valentinetti

    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Windle)

    "America's Got Talent" contestant Sal Valentinetti hails from Bethpage.

    Stephen Rannazzisi

    Stephen Rannazzisi a comedian who stars on the
    (Credit: Invision, AP / Rich Fury)

    Stephen Rannazzisi a comedian who stars on the FXX sitcom "The League" and commercials for Buffalo Wild Wings, is a Smithtown native.

    Michael Rosenbaum

    Michael Rosenbaum, an actor and producer who is
    (Credit: AP/ Rich Fury)

    Michael Rosenbaum, an actor and producer who is best known for his portrayal of Lex Luther in the TV series "Smallville," was born in Oceanside.

    Amy Schumer

    Comedian, writer, producer and actress Amy Schumer graduated
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)

    Comedian, writer, producer and actress Amy Schumer graduated from South Side High School in Rockville Centre in 1999.

    Hoodie Allen

    Rapper Hoodie Allen (born Steven Markowitz) grew up
    (Credit: Matty Vogel)

    Rapper Hoodie Allen (born Steven Markowitz) grew up in Plainview and attended Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School.

    Kurtis Blow

    Kurtis Blow, the first rapper ever signed to
    (Credit: PolyGram Records)

    Kurtis Blow, the first rapper ever signed to a major-label contract and one of hip-hop's first stars, was born and raised in Harlem but spent childhood summers in Bayside and St. Albans. He settled in Laurelton in 2000.

    Mickey Hart

    Former Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart was born
    (Credit: AP)

    Former Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart was born in Brooklyn, but grew up on Long Island and attended Lawrence High School, where he was a drummer in the marching band.

    John Turturro

    Actor-director John Turturro grew up in Rosedale.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew H. Walker)

    Actor-director John Turturro grew up in Rosedale. "We moved there from Hollis when I was about 6. My father built houses on the south side of Sunrise [Highway]," Turturro said in an interview with Newsday. "I visited there a lot when my mom was still alive. Up until she died in 2005 she still lived there. I shot "Romance and Cigarettes" there. I want to go back, but it's been hard for me since she died."

    Billy Crudup

    Actor Billy Crudup, who made his film debut
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole)

    Actor Billy Crudup, who made his film debut in "Sleepers" (1996), was born in Manhasset.

    Mick Foley

    WWE champ Mick Foley grew up in East
    (Credit: Carolines)

    WWE champ Mick Foley grew up in East Setauket and graduated from Ward Melville High School.

    John Williams

    Composer John Williams, best knows for his scores
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Composer John Williams, best knows for his scores of "Star Wars," "Jaws," and "Superman," was born in Floral Park.

    John Edward

    Psychic John Edward, best knows for his TV
    (Credit: Handout)

    Psychic John Edward, best knows for his TV shows "Crossing Over with John Edward" and "John Edward Cross Country," was born in Glen Cove and graduated from Glen Cove High School.

    Harold Dieterle

    Chef Harold Dieterle was the winner of the

    Chef Harold Dieterle was the winner of the first season of the Bravo TV network's reality show "Top Chef." He was born in West Babylon and graduated from West Babylon High School.

    Chef Ilan Hall, winner of the second season
    (Credit: BRAVO)

    Chef Ilan Hall, winner of the second season of the Bravo TV network's reality show "Top Chef," was born in Great Neck.

    David Paymer

    Character actor David Paymer, who has appeared in
    (Credit: AP)

    Character actor David Paymer, who has appeared in a lengthy list of movies (including "Bad Teacher," "Ocean's Thirteen") and TV shows (including "The Good Wife"), grew up in Oceanside.

    D.B. Sweeney

    Actor D.B. Sweeney, best known for his portrayal
    (Credit: AP)

    Actor D.B. Sweeney, best known for his portrayal of Doug Dorsey in "The Cutting Edge" (1992), was born and raised in Shoreham and attended Shoreham-Wading River High School.

    Heather Matarazzo

    Actress Heather Matarazzo, best known for playing characters
    (Credit: AP)

    Actress Heather Matarazzo, best known for playing characters who are ostracized by society, was raised in Oyster Bay and attended Oyster Bay High School.

    Scott Disick

    Scott Disick, boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian and breakout
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Scott Disick, boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian and breakout star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," grew up in Eastport.

    John Coltrane

    Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane lived in Dix Hills
    (Credit: AP, 1964)

    Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane lived in Dix Hills for three years until he died of cancer in 1967 at age 40. He composed the epic 1964 jazz masterpiece "A Love Supreme," shortly after moving into the now-dilapidated four-bedroom home.

    Kevin Connolly

    Actor Kevin Connolly, best known for the role
    (Credit: AP)

    Actor Kevin Connolly, best known for the role of "E" on the HBO show "Entourage," was born in Patchogue and graduated from Patchogue-Medford High School in 1992.

    Carey Lowell

    Former model-actress Carey Lowell, who played Bond girl
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Former model-actress Carey Lowell, who played Bond girl Pam Bouvier in the 1989 movie "Licence to Kill" and Assistant D.A. Jamie Ross on the TV drama "Law & Order" was born in Huntington.

    Nelson DeMille

    Author Nelson DeMille, whose books include
    (Credit: AP )

    Author Nelson DeMille, whose books include "The Gold Coast" and "Plum Island," grew up in Elmont and lives in Garden City.

    Carol Leifer

    Writer and stand up comic Carol Leifer, who
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Writer and stand up comic Carol Leifer, who won a Writer's Guild Award for "Modern Family," is an East Williston native.

    Larry Miller

    Actor/comedian Larry Miller, who played the vindictive doorman
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actor/comedian Larry Miller, who played the vindictive doorman on "Seinfeld," grew up in Valley Stream and graduated from Valley Stream South High School.

    Adam Kantor

    Actor Adam Kantor, who made his Broadway debut
    (Credit: Getty Images, 2009)

    Actor Adam Kantor, who made his Broadway debut in "Rent," starring as Mark Cohen in the musical's final performance, is a Great Neck native.

    Chrisette Michele

    Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Chrisette Michele was born in
    (Credit: AP )

    Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Chrisette Michele was born in Central Islip and grew up in Patchogue. She graduated from Five Towns College in Dix Hills with a degree in vocal performance.

    Fred Armisen

    Comedian-musician-actor Fred Armisen, best known for his work
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Comedian-musician-actor Fred Armisen, best known for his work as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," grew up in Valley Stream and graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1985.

    Gary Dell'Abate

    Radio personality Gary Dell'Abate, known for his work
    (Credit: David S. Rubin)

    Radio personality Gary Dell'Abate, known for his work on "The Howard Stern Show" as "Babba Booey" from 1984 to present, graduated from Uniondale High School (1979) and Adelphi University in Garden City (1983).

    Dan Lauria

    Actor/Vietnam War vet Dan Lauria, best known for
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actor/Vietnam War vet Dan Lauria, best known for his portrayal of Jack Arnold in "The Wonder Years" from 1988 to 1993, grew up in Lindenhurst and graduated from Lindenhurst High School in 1965. He played on the varsity football team and briefly taught physical education there.

    John "Jumbo" Elliott

    John
    (Credit: AP )

    John "Jumbo" Elliott, who played in the NFL with the New York Giants and the New York Jets, was born in Lake Ronkonkoma and graduated from Sachem High School in 1983.

    Susan Lucci

    Actress Susan Lucci, best known for her role
    (Credit: AP )

    Actress Susan Lucci, best known for her role as Erica Kane in the ABC soap opera "All My Children" from 1970 to 2011, graduated from Garden City High School in 1964. She still resides in Garden City.

    Alice Hoffman

    Author Alice Hoffman grew up in Franklin Square
    (Credit: Deborah Feingold )

    Author Alice Hoffman grew up in Franklin Square and graduated from Valley Stream North High School in 1969 and from Adelphi University in Garden City in 1973.

    Michael Massimino

    Astronaut Michael Massimino grew up in Franklin Square
    (Credit: NASA )

    Astronaut Michael Massimino grew up in Franklin Square and is a graduate of H. Frank Carey Junior-Senior High School in Franklin Square. He flew on two shuttle missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

    Al Trautwig

    Emmy-award winning MSG sports broadcaster/TV host Al Trautwig
    (Credit: NBC )

    Emmy-award winning MSG sports broadcaster/TV host Al Trautwig graduated from H. Frank Carey Junior-Senior High School in Franklin Square and Adelphi University in Garden City. A former New York Islanders stickboy and New York Nets ball boy, Trautwig currently lives on the north shore of Long Island.

    Donnie McClurkin

    Donnie McClurkin, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and pastor,
    (Credit: AP)

    Donnie McClurkin, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and pastor, was born in Copiague and raised in Amityville. He is the founder and leader of the of the Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport.

    Mike Komisarek

    Mike Komisarek, defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs,
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Mike Komisarek, defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, hails from West Islip and graduated from St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington.

    Christopher Palu

    On season 10 of
    (Credit: Nina Ruggiero )

    On season 10 of "Project Runway," Massapequa's Christopher Palu won a Lord and Taylor challenge, which means his gown is being sold there.

    Theresa Caputo

    Theresa Caputo,
    (Credit: Handout)

    Theresa Caputo, "The Long Island Medium," was born and raised in Hicksville.

    George Segal

    Actor George Segal, who received an Oscar nomination
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actor George Segal, who received an Oscar nomination for his role in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," was born in Great Neck.

    Jim Brown

    Football star turned actor Jim Brown grew up
    (Credit: AP )

    Football star turned actor Jim Brown grew up in Manhasset and graduated from Manhasset High School in 1953.

    Tracy Pollan

    Actress Tracy Pollan, who is married to actor
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Tracy Pollan, who is married to actor Michael J. Fox, was born and raised in Woodbury.

    Chris Messina

    Actor Chris Messina is a Northport native and
    (Credit: AP )

    Actor Chris Messina is a Northport native and graduated from Northport High School.

    Flavor Flav and Chuck D

    Public Enemy's Flavor Flav, left, and Chuck D
    (Credit: AP)

    Public Enemy's Flavor Flav, left, and Chuck D are from Roosevelt.

    Craig Biggio

    Former Major Leage Baseball player Craig Biggio, who
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Former Major Leage Baseball player Craig Biggio, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Houston Astros, grew up in Smithtown and graduated from Kings Park High School.

    Ryan Star

    Singer-songwriter Ryan Star, whose music has been featured
    (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz)

    Singer-songwriter Ryan Star, whose music has been featured on numerous television shows, is a Dix Hills native.

    Bonnie Schneider

    Former News 12 meteorologist Bonnie Schneider, author of
    (Credit: Michael Stothard)

    Former News 12 meteorologist Bonnie Schneider, author of "Extreme Weather," is a native of Jericho.

    Donna Murphy

    Donna Murphy, two-time Tony Award winner, grew up
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Donna Murphy, two-time Tony Award winner, grew up in Hauppauge and attended Forest Brook Elementary School.

    Ralph Lauren

    Fashion designer Ralph Lauren has a beach house
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Fashion designer Ralph Lauren has a beach house in Montauk.

    Matthew Koma

    Singer/songwriter Matthew Koma, who was signed by Interscope
    (Credit: Interscope Records)

    Singer/songwriter Matthew Koma, who was signed by Interscope Records in July 2011, is a Seaford native.

