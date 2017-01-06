Michael Rosenbaum, an actor and producer who is best known for his portrayal of Lex Luther in the TV series "Smallville," was born in Oceanside.
Amy Schumer
Comedian, writer, producer and actress Amy Schumer graduated from South Side High School in Rockville Centre in 1999.
Hoodie Allen
Rapper Hoodie Allen (born Steven Markowitz) grew up in Plainview and attended Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School.
Kurtis Blow
Kurtis Blow, the first rapper ever signed to a major-label contract and one of hip-hop's first stars, was born and raised in Harlem but spent childhood summers in Bayside and St. Albans. He settled in Laurelton in 2000.
Mickey Hart
Former Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart was born in Brooklyn, but grew up on Long Island and attended Lawrence High School, where he was a drummer in the marching band.
Actor-director John Turturro grew up in Rosedale. "We moved there from Hollis when I was about 6. My father built houses on the south side of Sunrise [Highway]," Turturro said in an interview with Newsday. "I visited there a lot when my mom was still alive. Up until she died in 2005 she still lived there. I shot "Romance and Cigarettes" there. I want to go back, but it's been hard for me since she died."
Billy Crudup
Actor Billy Crudup, who made his film debut in "Sleepers" (1996), was born in Manhasset.
Mick Foley
WWE champ Mick Foley grew up in East Setauket and graduated from Ward Melville High School.
John Williams
Composer John Williams, best knows for his scores of "Star Wars," "Jaws," and "Superman," was born in Floral Park.
John Edward
Psychic John Edward, best knows for his TV shows "Crossing Over with John Edward" and "John Edward Cross Country," was born in Glen Cove and graduated from Glen Cove High School.
Scott Disick, boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian and breakout star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," grew up in Eastport.
John Coltrane
Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane lived in Dix Hills for three years until he died of cancer in 1967 at age 40. He composed the epic 1964 jazz masterpiece "A Love Supreme," shortly after moving into the now-dilapidated four-bedroom home.
Kevin Connolly
Actor Kevin Connolly, best known for the role of "E" on the HBO show "Entourage," was born in Patchogue and graduated from Patchogue-Medford High School in 1992.
Carey Lowell
Former model-actress Carey Lowell, who played Bond girl Pam Bouvier in the 1989 movie "Licence to Kill" and Assistant D.A. Jamie Ross on the TV drama "Law & Order" was born in Huntington.
Nelson DeMille
Author Nelson DeMille, whose books include "The Gold Coast" and "Plum Island," grew up in Elmont and lives in Garden City.
Radio personality Gary Dell'Abate, known for his work on "The Howard Stern Show" as "Babba Booey" from 1984 to present, graduated from Uniondale High School (1979) and Adelphi University in Garden City (1983).
Dan Lauria
Actor/Vietnam War vet Dan Lauria, best known for his portrayal of Jack Arnold in "The Wonder Years" from 1988 to 1993, grew up in Lindenhurst and graduated from Lindenhurst High School in 1965. He played on the varsity football team and briefly taught physical education there.
John "Jumbo" Elliott
John "Jumbo" Elliott, who played in the NFL with the New York Giants and the New York Jets, was born in Lake Ronkonkoma and graduated from Sachem High School in 1983.
Susan Lucci
Actress Susan Lucci, best known for her role as Erica Kane in the ABC soap opera "All My Children" from 1970 to 2011, graduated from Garden City High School in 1964. She still resides in Garden City.
Alice Hoffman
Author Alice Hoffman grew up in Franklin Square and graduated from Valley Stream North High School in 1969 and from Adelphi University in Garden City in 1973.
Astronaut Michael Massimino grew up in Franklin Square and is a graduate of H. Frank Carey Junior-Senior High School in Franklin Square. He flew on two shuttle missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope.
Al Trautwig
Emmy-award winning MSG sports broadcaster/TV host Al Trautwig graduated from H. Frank Carey Junior-Senior High School in Franklin Square and Adelphi University in Garden City. A former New York Islanders stickboy and New York Nets ball boy, Trautwig currently lives on the north shore of Long Island.
Donnie McClurkin
Donnie McClurkin, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and pastor, was born in Copiague and raised in Amityville. He is the founder and leader of the of the Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport.
Mike Komisarek
Mike Komisarek, defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, hails from West Islip and graduated from St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington.
Christopher Palu
On season 10 of "Project Runway," Massapequa's Christopher Palu won a Lord and Taylor challenge, which means his gown is being sold there.
Comedian/actress Kate McKinnon, a Sea Cliff native, made her debut on "Saturday Night Live" on April 7, 2012.
Moira Kelly
Actress Moira Kelly, best known for playing Kate Moseley in the 1992 film, "The Cutting Edge," graduated from Connetquot Senior High School in Bohemia in 1986.
Tatyana Ali
Actress Tatyana Ali, best known for her childhood role as Ashley Banks on the NBC sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," attended Grand Avenue Junior High School in Bellmore.
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm's Sue Bird was born in Syosset and played her freshman and sophomore years at Syosset High School. She graduated from Christ the King Regional High School in Flushing.
Adam Pascal
Actor/singer Adam Pascal, know for his performance as Roger Davis in the Broadway and movie version of "Rent" and for his starring role as Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's "Aida" on Broadway, grew up in Syosset in The Woodlands.
Actress Peggy Lipton, who found fame as Julie Barnes in "Mod Squad" in the late '60s, was raised in Lawrence and attended Lawrence Junior High School.
Steve Vai
Guitarist Steve Vai, hired by Frank Zappa to transcribe a number of his guitar solos, eventually becoming a full-fledged band member, was born in Carle Place and graduated from Carle Place High School.
Stuart Weitzman
Shoe designer Stuart Weitzman graduated from George W. Hewlett High School in 1958.
Debbie Gibson
Singer, songwriter and actress Debbie Gibson grew up in Merrick and graduated from Sanford H. Calhoun High School.
Tony Kornheiser
Sportswriter and radio and TV talk show host Tony Kornheiser was born and raised in Lynbrook, where he graduated from Hewlett High School.
Jazz singer Jane Monheit was born in Oakdale and graduated from Connetquot High School in Bohemia in 1995.
Jason Trawick
Jason Trawick grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Sachem North, where played for the Flaming Arrows hockey team, in 1990. As an agent at William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Trawick represented Britney Spears beginning in 2006.
Billy Baldwin
Actor, producer and writer Billy Baldwin was born in Massapequa and graduated from Alfred G. Berner High School in Massapequa. He is the third-oldest of the four Baldwin brothers, all of whom are actors. He is married to singer Chynna Phillips.
Stephen Baldwin
Actor Stephen Baldwin was born in Massapequa and graduated from Alfred G. Berner High School in Massapequa. He is the youngest of the four Baldwin brothers, all of whom are actors.
Daniel Baldwin
Actor, producer and director Daniel Baldwin was born in Massapequa and graduated in 1979 from Alfred G. Berner High School in Massapequa. He is the second-oldest of the four Baldwin brothers, all of whom are actors.
Actor and comedian Steve Guttenberg, who appeared in films, including "Cocoon," "Three Men and a Baby," "Police Academy," and "Short Circuit," grew up in North Massapequa and graduated from Plainedge High School in 1976.
Billy Idol
When Punk rocker Billy Idol (William Michael Albert Broad) was two, his family moved from England to Patchogue, where they lived for four years. The family returned to England, where he achieved fame with the band "Generation X" and also as a solo artist.
Mike Francesa
Sports radio talk show host and TV commentator Mike Francesa was born and raised in Long Beach. Francesa attended Maria Regina High School (now Kellenberg) in Uniondale, and lives in Manhasset.
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo
Sports radio talk show host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo was born in Syosset.
Busta Rhymes
Rapper Busta Rhymes (Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr.) graduated from Uniondale High School in 1991.
Basketball star Julius "Dr. J" Erving grew up in Roosevelt and graduated from Roosevelt High School.
Jenna Ushkowitz
Singer/actress Jenna Ushkowitz, best known for her Broadway performances in various musicals and her current role as Tina Cohen-Chang in "Glee," was raised in East Meadow and graduated from Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville.
Michael McKean
Actor, comedian, musician Michael McKean, best known for his portrayal of Lenny Kosnowski in "Laverne & Shirley," grew up in Sea Cliff and attended North Shore High School in Glen Head.
Brian Dennehy
Actor Brian Dennehy, grew up in Mineola and graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola.
Lisa Gay Hamilton
Actress Lisa Gay Hamilton, best known for her role as attorney Rebecca Washington on "The Practice," was raised in Stony Brook.
Shoe designer Steve Madden grew up in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School.
Lorraine Bracco
Actress Lorraine Bracco, best known for her roles as mobster-wife Karen Hill in "Goodfellas" and psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi in "The Sopranos," was raised in Westbury and graduated from Hicksville High School.
Talia Shire
Talia Shire, best know for her roles as Adrian in the "Rocky" movies and Connie Corleone in the "Godfather" trilogy, was born in Lake Success and graduated from Great Neck South High School.
Boomer Esiason
Boomer Esiason (Norman Julius "Boomer" Esiason), former football quarterback and current network sports analyst, was born in West Islip and raised in East Islip. He attended Timber Point Elementary and graduated from East Islip High School.
Susan Sullivan
Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actress Susan Sullivan, who began her career on the stage starring opposite Dustin Hoffman in Broadway's "Jimmy Shine," was raised in Freeport and graduated from Freeport High School in 1960. She is best known for her roles in the soap operas "Another World" and "Falcon Crest," and the TV series "Dharma and Greg" and "Castle."
Vinny Testaverde, former football quarterback best know for playing with the New York Jets, grew up in Elmont and graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park.
Soledad O'Brien
CNN news anchor Soledad O'Brien was born and raised in St. James and graduated from Smithtown High School East.
Edward Burns
Edward Burns was raised in Valley Stream and briefly attended Chaminade High School in Mineola before transferring to Hewlett High School.
Kenneth Cole
Designer Kenneth Cole was raised in Great Neck and graduated from Great Neck High School. He is married to Maria Cuomo.
Idina Menzel
Actress and singer Idina Menzel, who went by her given last name, Mantzel, at Syosset High, made her Broadway debut in "Rent" and earned a Tony Award for originating the role of "Elphaba" in the Broadway musical "Wicked."
Fox News host, author and conservative political commentator Sean Hannity grew up in Franklin Square and attended St. Pius X High School in Uniondale.
Pat Benatar
Rock and roller Pat Benatar (Patricia Mae Andrzejewski) grew up in Lindenhurst. She attended Daniel Street Elementary School and graduated from Lindenhurst High School. Her signature song is "Hit Me With Your Best Shot."
Tony Danza
Tony Danza (Antonio Salvatore Iadanza) graduated from Malverne High School. The actor is best known for his starring roles on the TV shows "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss?"
Donna Karan
Fashion designer Donna Karan grew up in Woodmere and graduated from Hewlett High School.
Michael Kors
Fashion designer Michael Kors (born Karl Anderson Jr.) was raised in Merrick and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore.
Singer/actress Patti LuPone, best known for her role as Eva Peron in "Evita," was born and raised in Northport.
Eddie Murphy
Actor/comedian Eddie Murphy was raised in Roosevelt and graduated from Roosevelt High School.
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio, actor, writer, director and producer, first gained world recognition for playing the title role in the popular classic "The Karate Kid" and its successors. Macchio is a native of Huntington.
Sarah Hughes
Olympic figure skater Sarah Hughes is a native of Great Neck.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, best known for her role as Meadow Soprano on "The Sopranos," grew up in Jericho and attended Jericho High School.
