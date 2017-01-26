HIGHLIGHTS The celebrity talk-show host says politics is ‘not how I speak to the world’

The idea has surfaced many times, for more than a decade

Oprah Winfrey has a message for those who continue to plead that she enter presidential politics: “Nope.”

In an interview Wednesday with Newsday about her new cookbook, the celebrity talk show host said she is not considering a run for president, knocking down a push from some who think her star power would make her a worthy opponent to Donald Trump in four years.

“Nope,” Winfrey said. “Not my thing, not my thing.”

Winfrey has been asked the question a few different ways during the past several months and gave a similar response to Stephen Colbert during a recent appearance on the “The Late Show.”

But the push has continued.

Speaking during a break recently from a Hollywood movie shoot for The Disney children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time,” Winfrey said politics was not the right platform for her voice.

“It’s not how I speak to the world,” she said.

Talk of drafting Winfrey for president is not new. The idea has surfaced a number of times for more than a decade, with Donald Trump even floating her name as his “first choice” to be his running mate. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the summer, Oprah said she would turn Trump down, if asked: “I would say, ‘Donald, I’m with her,’ ” she said, referring to Hillary Clinton.

Winfrey has largely avoided taking sides in presidential races during her career. Before siding with Clinton, she endorsed Barack Obama over Clinton in the 2007 primary, which was the first time she had endorsed a candidate for president, despite having a megaphone that goes back to the 1980s.