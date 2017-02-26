Subscribe
    Janelle Monae arrives at the 89th annual Academy (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Janelle Monae arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. See more star-studded looks on the red carpet.

    Oscars 2017 red carpet pictures

    Updated
      Newsday.com Staff

    See Emma Stone, Janelle Monae, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Halle Berry and more stars arrive for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

    Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson

    Rosalind Ross and actor/director Mel Gibson arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Rosalind Ross and actor/director Mel Gibson arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

    Actor Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Terrence Howard

    Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Brie Larson

    Actor Brie Larson arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Brie Larson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Ryan Gosling

    Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Salma Hayek

    Actor Salma Hayek arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk)

    Actor Salma Hayek arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington

    Actors Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actors Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Scarlett Johansson

    Actor Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Viola Davis

    Actor Viola Davis arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Viola Davis arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges

    Susan Geston and actor Jeff Bridges arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Susan Geston and actor Jeff Bridges arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Alicia Vikander

    Actor Alicia Vikander arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Alicia Vikander arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Priyanka Chopra

    Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Halle Berry

    Actor Halle Berry arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Halle Berry arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

    Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller arrives at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Emma Stone

    Actor Emma Stone arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Emma Stone arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Kyla Weber and Vince Vaughn

    Kyla Weber and actor Vince Vaughn arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Kyla Weber and actor Vince Vaughn arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Casey Affleck

    Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Justin Hurwitz

    Composer Justin Hurwitz arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Composer Justin Hurwitz arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps

    Actors Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actors Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan

    Actors Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan arrive
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actors Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Dev Patel

    Actor Dev Patel arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Dev Patel arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Octavia Spencer

    Actor Octavia Spencer arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Octavia Spencer arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Janelle Monae

    Janelle Monae arrives at the 89th annual Academy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Janelle Monae arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon

    Luciana Barroso and actor Matt Damon arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Luciana Barroso and actor Matt Damon arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo

    Actors Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actors Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

    Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow arrive at the
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Dakota Johnson

    Dakota Johnson arrives at the 89th annual Academy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Dakota Johnson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Mahershala Ali

    Mahershala Ali arrives at the 89th annual Academy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Mahershala Ali arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

    Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive at the
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Jessica Biel

    Jessica Biel arrives at the 89th annual Academy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jessica Biel arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes

    Producers Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Producers Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Kirsten Dunst

    Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Kelly Ripa

    TV personality Kelly Ripa arrives at the 89th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    TV personality Kelly Ripa arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Andrew Garfield

    Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Ginnifer Goodwin

    Actor Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Chrissy Teigen

    Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Ava DuVernay

    Director Ava DuVernay arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Director Ava DuVernay arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Riz Ahmed

    Actor Riz Ahmed arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Riz Ahmed arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    John Legend

    Singer John Legend arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Singer John Legend arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Taraji P. Henson

    Actor Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 89th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Sunny Pawar

    Actor Sunny Pawar arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Sunny Pawar arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Karlie Kloss

    Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Emma Roberts

    Actor Emma Roberts arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Emma Roberts arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Trudie Styler and Sting

    Producer Trudie Styler and musician Sting arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Producer Trudie Styler and musician Sting arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Hailee Steinfeld

    Actor Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Teresa Palmer

    Actor Teresa Palmer arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Teresa Palmer arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Darby Stanchfield

    Actor Darby Stanchfield arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Darby Stanchfield arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Jackie Chan

    Actor Jackie Chan arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Jackie Chan arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Viggo Mortensen

    Actor Viggo Mortensen arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Viggo Mortensen arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

    Isabelle Huppert

    Actor Isabelle Huppert arrives at the 89th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actor Isabelle Huppert arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

