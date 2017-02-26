CelebritiesEntertainment

Janelle Monae arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. See more star-studded looks on the red carpet.

Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Rosalind Ross and actor/director Mel Gibson arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Terrence Howard (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Brie Larson (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Brie Larson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Ryan Gosling (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Salma Hayek (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) Actor Salma Hayek arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actors Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Scarlett Johansson (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Viola Davis (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Viola Davis arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Susan Geston and actor Jeff Bridges arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Alicia Vikander (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Alicia Vikander arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Priyanka Chopra (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Halle Berry (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Halle Berry arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Emma Stone (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Emma Stone arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Kyla Weber and Vince Vaughn (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Kyla Weber and actor Vince Vaughn arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Casey Affleck (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Justin Hurwitz (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Composer Justin Hurwitz arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actors Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actors Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Dev Patel (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Dev Patel arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Octavia Spencer (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Octavia Spencer arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Luciana Barroso and actor Matt Damon arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actors Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Dakota Johnson (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Dakota Johnson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Mahershala Ali (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Mahershala Ali arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Jessica Biel (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jessica Biel arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Producers Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Kirsten Dunst (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Kelly Ripa (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) TV personality Kelly Ripa arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Andrew Garfield (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Ginnifer Goodwin (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Chrissy Teigen (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Ava DuVernay (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Director Ava DuVernay arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Riz Ahmed (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Riz Ahmed arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

John Legend (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer John Legend arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Taraji P. Henson (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Sunny Pawar (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Sunny Pawar arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Karlie Kloss (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Emma Roberts (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Emma Roberts arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Trudie Styler and Sting (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Producer Trudie Styler and musician Sting arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Hailee Steinfeld (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Teresa Palmer (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Teresa Palmer arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Darby Stanchfield (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Darby Stanchfield arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Jackie Chan (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Jackie Chan arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Viggo Mortensen (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Viggo Mortensen arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Isabelle Huppert (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Isabelle Huppert arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Debbie Matenopoulos (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Sofia Carson (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Actor Sofia Carson arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Blanca Blanco (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Blanca Blanco arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Luke Bracey (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Luke Bracey arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Olivia Culpo (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Olivia Culpo arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Aldis Hodge (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Aldis Hodge arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

John Savage (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Actor John Savage arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Ruth Negga (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Ruth Negga arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara arrive at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Ryan Seacrest (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Jerry O'Connell (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Actor Jerry O'Connell arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Lucas Hedges (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Lucas Hedges arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Nancy O'Dell (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Nancy O'Dell arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Cynthia Erivo (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Stephen Ellis (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Producer Stephen Ellis arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Felicity Jones (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Felicity Jones arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Zuri Hall (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV Personality Zuri Hall arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.