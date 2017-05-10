In response to a viewer comment, theater legend Patti LuPone sharply criticized the acting ability of pop star Madonna on a talk show Tuesday night.
The Northport-born LuPone -- who originated the title role in the Broadway musical “Evita,” later played by Madonna in the 1996 movie -- recalled on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that, “I was on the treadmill when MTV used to have videos, right? And I saw, I believe it was, [the ‘Evita’ song] ‘Buenos Aires’ and I thought it was a piece of [ expletive],” she said.
Going on to call Madonna “a movie killer,” the Tony and Grammy Award winner, 68, explained, “She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or onstage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress. Bang,” she ended jocularly.
