Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” professional ballroom dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd were married Saturday at Oheka Castle in Huntington.

“It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, told Us Weekly that night. “And the party of the year!” added New Zealand native Murgatroyd, who turns 31 on Friday.

The magazine said the bride’s mother, Suzanne Murgatroyd, carried the couple’s 6-month-old son, Shai, down the aisle. According to a wedding program pictured in one of the many photos and videos posted on well-wishers’ Instagram pages, the best man was Chmerkovskiy’s younger brother, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, 31. The maid of honor was stylist and former “DWTS” troupe-member Nicole Volynets Gamer, who according to E! News was also the wedding planner.

The bridesmaids included “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess, retired New York City Ballet dancer and now Australian newscaster Briana Shepherd, Australian dancer and kickboxing instructor Gillian Sarangapany, actress and former “DWTS” contestant Rumer Willis, and Australian dancer Katrina Patchett. The groomsmen included former “DWTS” dancer Tony Dovolani. Us said other guests included deaf model and disability activist Nyle DiMarco, who won season 22 of “DWTS” with Murgatroyd, and People magazine noted actress and former contestant Candace Cameron Bure.

The bride wore a Karen Sabag Couture gown and walked down the aisle to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. She explained to Us, “I danced ballet for 16 years, so it’s my favorite album.”

The Ukraine-born Chmerkovskiy proposed to her on Dec. 5, 2015, while the two were starring in “Sway: A Dance Trilogy” at the Olympia Theater in downtown Miami.

Other entertainers married at Oheka Castle include Jonas Brothers singer Kevin Jonas in 2009 and ‘N Sync singer Joey Fatone in 2010.

ANOTHER ‘DWTS’ WEDDING. Dancer-actress Julianne Hough, a former “DWTS” pro and now a judge on the show, wed NHL pro Brooks Laich on Saturday near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, People magazine reported Sunday.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough, who turns 29 on July 20, told People. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

Hough wore a Custom Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry while Laich, 34, donned a Brooks Brothers tuxedo. The two became engaged in August 2015.