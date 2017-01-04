HIGHLIGHTS Shay Aleksander Chmerkovskiy was born at 5:34 a.m. on Jan. 4

Couple had announced last summer they were having a boy

“Dancing with the Stars” ballroom professionals Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child Wednesday morning.

“Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34am,” each of the couple tweeted simultaneously less than an hour after the birth.

Murgatroyd had revealed in July that they were having a boy, posting an Instagram photo from her 30th birthday party that included a cake adorned with a blue baby bootie decoration. On Dec. 18, she posted a photo of herself at her baby shower, posing amid blue balloons and a poster reading, “OH BOY.”

Before dawn on Monday morning, Chmerkovskiy, who will be 37 on Jan. 17, posted a short video taken from a car being driven on Park Avenue in Manhattan. Not quite two hours later he posted a photo of Murgatroyd in a hospital bed, applying mascara. “But first . . . a little make up,” he wrote.

The Ukraine-born Chmerkovskiy had proposed to her on Dec. 5, 2015, while the two were starring in “Sway: A Dance Trilogy” at the Olympia Theater in downtown Miami. Onstage, before the audience, he fell to one knee and told her, “I’m in love with you and I want to be in love with you for the rest of my life. Will you marry me?”

Murgatroyd told E! News in June that they are planning a wedding this July in New York City. “It’s a while away,” she said, “so we’ve got our location, we’ve got our date set, and we haven’t even started doing the guest list yet, but that can wait a little bit.”