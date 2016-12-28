Grammy Award-winning singer Pink announced Wednesday that she and her husband, motocross racer and “The Surreal Life” star Carey Hart, have welcomed their second child.
Pink, 37, born Alecia Moore, posted an Instagram photo of herself cradling a newborn, and writing that son Jameson Moon Hart was born Monday, Dec. 26.
A second post minutes later showed Hart, 41, with the infant. “I love my baby daddy,” Pink captioned it. The couple’s daughter, Willow Sage Hart, was born June 2, 2011.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.