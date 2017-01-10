Subscribe
    Bernie Sanders and Larry David are clearly doppelgängers. (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Bernie Sanders and Larry David are clearly doppelgängers. Which celebrities look like Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg or Andrew Cuomo?

    Political figures and their celebrity doppelgängers: Trump, Cuomo, more

    Updated
    By   meghan.giannotta@amny.com

    Ever wonder if there's someone out there who looks exactly like you? Your doppelgänger might still be wandering around somewhere across the globe, but we've managed to locate these politicians' celebrity look-alikes.

    Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton match up nicely with their "Saturday Night Live" impersonators, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon. As for Bernie Sanders, his resemblance to Larry David is uncanny.

    With matchups this good, you'll be surprised these celebrities and political figures aren't related.

    Kellyanne Conway and Kyra Sedgwick

    Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump's campaign manager
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump's campaign manager and will be counselor to the president, and "The Closer" actress Kyra Sedgwick could be twins -- if Sedgwick (who usually dons curly locks) swapped the curling iron for a straightener, that is.

    Jared Kushner and James Phelps

    Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump who was
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump who was tapped as one of Trump's senior White House advisers, bears a slight resemblance to Fred Weasley -- err, James Phelps. Kushner is probably team Hufflepuff.

    Anthony Weiner and Bob Saget

    It's uncanny, really. If Bob Saget opted for
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    It's uncanny, really. If Bob Saget opted for contacts and spent maybe one cycle in a tanning bed back in the '90s when he was Danny Tanner, he'd look exactly like Anthony Weiner does today.

    Paul Ryan and Matthew Morrison

    House Speaker Paul Ryan and
    (Credit: Getty Images comp )

    House Speaker Paul Ryan and "Glee's" Matthew Morrison look so much alike it makes us wonder: Is Paul Ryan's next move joining a glee club?

    Michael Bloomberg and Michael Caine

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and actor Michael Caine both rock a wavy combover, helping to magnify the similarities between the two.

    Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon

    Yes, Kate McKinnon plays a perfect Hillary Clinton
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Yes, Kate McKinnon plays a perfect Hillary Clinton on "Saturday Night Live." But the actress also resembles a young Clinton out of character, doesn't she?

    Andrew Cuomo and Mark Ruffalo

    Andrew Cuomo has been compared to Michael Cera
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Andrew Cuomo has been compared to Michael Cera and Steven Van Zandt, among other celebrities. But we see a big resemblance between the governor and Mark Ruffalo.

    Bernie Sanders and Larry David

    Bernie Sanders and Larry David know they're doppelgängers.
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Bernie Sanders and Larry David know they're doppelgängers. The two swapped places and played each other in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch in February 2016.

    Rex Tillerson and Michael Harney

    Is that you, Mr. Healy? Rex Tillerson, one
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Is that you, Mr. Healy? Rex Tillerson, one of Trump's more controversial Cabinet picks, could step in for Michael Harney as the "Orange is the New Black" prison counselor without us even noticing.

    Sarah Palin and Tina Fey

    Tina Fey, who played Sarah Palin on
    (Credit: Getty Images comp )

    Tina Fey, who played Sarah Palin on "Saturday Night Live," doesn't even need to pin her hair back into Palin's signature hairdo to look like the former governor.

    Bill de Blasio and Tim Robbins

    Bill de Blasio is giving us some major
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Bill de Blasio is giving us some major Tim Robbins vibes -- before he grew out his hair in 2015.

    Joe Biden and David Letterman

    When Joe Biden's White House role comes to
    (Credit: Getty Images comp )

    When Joe Biden's White House role comes to an end, will he transform as much as David Letterman did when he retired?

    Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin

    He doesn't look too much like Trump when
    (Credit: Getty Images; Saturday Night Live )

    He doesn't look too much like Trump when he's not in character, but Alec Baldwin has mimicking the president-elect down to a science on "Saturday Night Live."

    Chris Christie and Kevin James

    Chris Christie has a few years on Kevin
    (Credit: Getty Images )

    Chris Christie has a few years on Kevin James (Christie is 54; James, 51), so he could pass as the actor's older brother.

    Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Carole King

    Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) reminds us of
    (Credit: Getty Images )

    Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) reminds us of Carole King. We'll give you one guess as to why.

    Steve Bannon and John Candy

    Former head of the website Breitbart News Steve
    (Credit: Getty Images comp )

    Former head of the website Breitbart News Steve Bannon, who has been selected as Trump's chief strategist and counselor, brings us back to the late John Candy's announcer days in 1993's "Rookie of the Year."

    Elizabeth Warren and Annette Bening

    Elizabeth Warren and Annette Bening seem to be
    (Credit: Getty Images comp)

    Elizabeth Warren and Annette Bening seem to be aging together. Warren even looked a lot like the actress back in the early 2000s.

    Barack Obama and Devon Terrell

    Devon Terrell played a young Obama in
    (Credit: Getty Images comp )

    Devon Terrell played a young Obama in "Barry," so naturally there are clear physical similarities here.

