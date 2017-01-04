Prince Harry, Sheikh Hamdan, and nine other royal family members who are more than their titles
Apart from making appearances and attending speeches, many members of royal families across the globe do much more than what's expected of them. Some spend their days skydiving, others drive race cars and many work for social reform. Here are nine royals with a unique story to tell.
Prince Harry(Credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)
Prince Harry, 32, is fifth in line to Queen Elizabeth II's throne and is the son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Prince Harry spent 10 years in the British Army and has served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He created the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded veterans, and he spends time working on social reform. He's pictured here on a visit to Robert Gordon University in Scotland in September 2016.
Princess Charlene Lynette Wittstock(Credit: AP/Lionel Cironneau)
Princess Charlene Lynette Wittstock, 38, is the Princess of Monaco. She represented South Africa in the 2000 Olympics for swimming and is a four-time medalist in the All-Africa Games. Princess Charlene has taught underprivileged children how to swim and is the global ambassador for the Special Olympics. She's pictured here at the baptism of her twins in May 2015.
Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum(Credit: Getty Images/Jung Yeon-Je)
Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 36, is the sheikha of Dubai. She competed in the 2008 Olympics in tae kwon do and represented the United Arab Emirates in the 2006 Asian Games in karate. She also competes in women's polo tournaments. Here she is in a tae kwon do match at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Rose Gilman(Credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)
Lady Rose Gilman, 36, is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and 30th in line to inherit Queen Elizabeth II of England's throne. Under a pseudonym, Lady Rose has worked in the art department for two "Harry Potter" films and worked in television as well. She's pictured here with Prince William and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in June 2009.
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema(Credit: AP/Kevin Frayer)
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, 36, and Queen Jetsun Pema, 26, of the Kingdom of Bhutan, share a similar story to that of Prince William and Duchess Kate of England. King Jigme, the Dragon King, fell in love with Queen Jetsun while she was just a commoner. The two married in a lavish ceremony and had their first child early last year. They're pictured here after their wedding in October 2011.
Prince Carl Philip(Credit: AP/Claudio Bresciani)
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, 37, is a professional race car driver and is a major in the Royal Swedish Navy. He studies graphic design and fundraises for the World Childhood Foundation. Prince Carl Philip is pictured here with his wife, Princess Sofia Hellqvist, during their wedding ceremony.
Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel(Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Berehulak)
Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel, 33, is a trailblazer for social justice in Saudi Arabia, traveling the world to learn about and work on issues. Princess Ameerah told Al-Watan she wants to be among the first women to drive on Saudi roads. She's pictured here speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative in September 2011.
Sheikh Hamdan(Credit: AP/Kamran Jebreili)
Sheikh Hamdan of the U.A.E.l, 34, is an award-winning horseback rider and a semi-professional skydiver. He also writes poetry and is a chairman of the Dubai executive council. He's pictured here celebrating at the Dubai World Cup.
ADVERTISEMENT
Albert Maria Lamoral Miguel Johannes Gabriel(Credit: Getty Images/Oliver Lanag)
Albert Maria Lamoral Miguel Johannes Gabriel, 33, of Germany, is the 12th Prince of Thurn and Taxis. He is a race car driver as well as a businessman. At the age of 8, Prince Albert was featured on Forbes' billionaires list. He's featured here in April 2006.
Princess Sirivannavari Narirtana(Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Princess Sirivannavari Narirtana, 29, of Thailand, won team gold at the 23rd South Asian Games in badminton and had a badminton tournament named after her. She's also known for her fashion sense and debuted her own designs in Paris. She's pictured here at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.