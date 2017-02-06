CelebritiesEntertainment

Queen Elizabeth II meets the public on her 90th Birthday Walkabout on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Windsor, England.

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is poised for another historic milestone, an unprecedented 65 years on the throne as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

But Buckingham Palace says Britain's longest-serving monarch plans to spend Monday's ceremonies far from the spotlight in somber contemplation of her late father.

Official commemorations of Elizabeth's Sapphire Jubilee are expected to feature ceremonial cannon fusillades at a central London park and at the riverside Tower of London as well as a procession of military horses pulling World War I-era artillery pieces.

But the 90-year-old monarch is staying 110 miles (175 kilometers) to the north at her Sandringham House estate in Norfolk, where her father, George VI, died of lung cancer at age 56 on Feb. 6, 1952, after a 15-year reign.

Elizabeth surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain's longest-serving monarch in 2015.



(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a visit to the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, east England, on January 27, 2017.The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the 'Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific' exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia (UEA).

(Credit: EPA / STR) (Credit: EPA / STR) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech from the throne during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords in London, Britain, 18 May 2016. Queen Elizabeth II is marking the 65th anniversary on the throne on 06 February 2017. She is the world's longest-reigning monarch and will become the first British monarch to reach a Blue Sapphire Jubilee. *** Local Caption *** 52764915

(Credit: EPA / TOBY MELVILLE) (Credit: EPA / TOBY MELVILLE) The file picture dated 08 May 2013 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) delivering a speech at the State Opening of Parliament, alongside Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in London, Britain. Queen Elizabeth II is marking the 65th anniversary on the throne on 06 February 2017. She is the world's longest-reigning monarch and will become the first British monarch to reach a Blue Sapphire Jubilee. *** Local Caption *** 52188755

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) In this June 8, 1980 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Ronald Reagan walk into St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JON SUPER) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JON SUPER) This file photo taken on June 22, 2016 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacting after arriving by Royal Train at Liverpool Lime Street Station in Liverpool, north-west England on June 22, 2016.Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday made her first public appearance for over a month on January 8, 2017 after missing traditional Christmas events due to a heavy cold. The 90-year-old attended a Sunday church service at her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, having missed a New Year's Day church service due to an illness that also forced her to delay her Christmas plans.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / -) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / -) This file photo taken on December 01, 1961 shows Princess Margaret (L), holding her son Linley, leaves with her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones Lord Snowdon (C) Clarence House in London on December 1, 1961 where they met the Queen Mother (R). Lord Snowdon, ex-husband of Princess Margaret, the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died on January 13, 2017 at the age of 86, announced Camera Press, the photographic agency for whom he worked.

(Credit: AP / Nick Knight) (Credit: AP / Nick Knight) This photograph taken by Nick Knight is a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England in May 2016, prior to the final night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations at the Royal Windsor Horse Pageant, to mark the end of the year of celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday.

(Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool) (Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool) Queen Elizabeth II visits the 'Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific' exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia on January 27, 2017 in Norwich, England.

(Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) A file picture dated 24 November 2016 shows Britain's Queen's Elizabeth II departing Westminster Abbey after attending a Thanksgiving service in London, Britain. According to a Buckingham Palace spokesman, Queen Elizabeth II has not attended a New Year's Day church service in Sandringham on 01 January 2017, as she continues to recover from a 'heavy cold'. The Queen has also missed the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church for the first time in 28 years.

(Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) A file picture dated 04 June 2014 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace by royal carriage along The Mall following her State Opening of Parliament Speech in London, Britain. Queen Elizabeth II is marking the 65th anniversary on the throne on 06 February 2017. She is the world's longest-reigning monarch and will become the first British monarch to reach a Blue Sapphire Jubilee. *** Local Caption *** 52701981

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS) This file photo taken on June 11, 2016 shows (L-R) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 11, 2016 during the annual Queen's 90th birthday celebration. Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her departure on December 21, 2016 for a Christmas trip to her country estate because she and her husband have "heavy colds", a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. The 90-year-old monarch and her 95-year-old husband Prince Philip had been expected to travel from London as part of a yearly tradition.

(Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) In this May 8, 2007 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she is greeted by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, via video conference, during her visit to NASA's Goddard Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DAVID BAILEY) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DAVID BAILEY) A handout picture released by Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2017 and taken in 2014 by British photographer David Bailey for the GREAT campaign shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II posing wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery given to her by King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947. The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate their Sapphire Jubilee, 65 years since The Queen's Accession on February 6, 1952. As is usual on Accession Day, the monarch will be spending it privately at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

(Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert) (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert) In this Monday, May 7, 2007 file photo, U.S President Bush and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, were on an official visit to the United States. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) In this Thursday, March 8, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by The Bishop of Leicester, left, meets members of the public during a walkabout at Leicester Cathedral in Leicester, England. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) In this April 8, 2007 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, England, after Mattins on Easter Sunday. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years.

(Credit: Getty Images/ John Stillwell) (Credit: Getty Images/ John Stillwell) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets well-wishers during a "walkabout" on her 90th birthday, Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Windsor, west of London.

(Credit: Getty Images/ WPA Pool) (Credit: Getty Images/ WPA Pool) Queen Elizabeth II, right, receives a birthday cake from Nadiya Hussain, winner of "The Great British Bake Off," during her 90th Birthday Walkabout on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Windsor, England.

(Credit: AP/ Alastair Grant) (Credit: AP/ Alastair Grant) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she rides in an open top car with Prince Phillip to celebrate her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on Thursday April 21, 2016. The queen was born Princess Elizabeth on April 21, 1926, and became queen at 25 upon the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. A majority of Brits have lived under no other monarch.

(Credit: Getty Images/ WPA Pool) (Credit: Getty Images/ WPA Pool) Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening of the Alexandra bandstand on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Windsor, England.

(Credit: AP/ Annie Leibovitz) (Credit: AP/ Annie Leibovitz) This official photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday shows her with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments in Windsor, England. The children are: James, Viscount Severn, 8, left, and Lady Louise, 12, second left, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall, holding the queen's handbag, the 2-year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah, 5, third right, and Isla Phillips, 3, right, daughters of the queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George, 2, second right, and in the queen's arms and in the tradition of royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte, 11 months, children of Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge.

(Credit: AP/ Royal Mail via AP, Ranald Mackechnie) (Credit: AP/ Royal Mail via AP, Ranald Mackechnie) In this image released by the Royal Mail on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, Britain's Prince George stands on foam blocks during a photo shoot for the Royal Mail in the summer of 2015 in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London for a stamp sheet to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The image features four generations of the Royal family, from left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

(Credit: AP/ Annie Leibovitz) (Credit: AP/ Annie Leibovitz) In this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, to mark her 90th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II is pictured with her daughter, The Princess Royal, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in England.

(Credit: AP/ Annie Leibovitz) (Credit: AP/ Annie Leibovitz) In this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, to mark her 90th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, in England, on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs: clockwise from top left Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi).

(Credit: EPA / HANNAH MCKAY) (Credit: EPA / HANNAH MCKAY) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry celebrate World Mental Health Day with a special Heads Together event at County Hall and The London Eye on the Southbank in London on Oct. 10, 2016.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Britain's Prince George, center, talks to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama, second right, and First Lady Michelle Obama, at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22, 2016. Prince William is at right.

(Credit: Royal Mail, Getty Images) (Credit: Royal Mail, Getty Images) Six stamps were issued to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II (April 21, 2016), including images of Queen Elizabeth II: with her father; attending the State Opening of Parliament in 2012; with Princess Anne and Prince Charles in 1952; visiting New Zealand in 1977; with The Duke of Edinburgh in 1957; and with Nelson Mandela in 1996.

(Credit: EPA/ Andy Rain) (Credit: EPA/ Andy Rain) Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted by well-wishers during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday celebrations in Windsor, England, on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and the Duke of York while on their honeymoon at Polesden Lacey in May 1923.







Photo: AP, 1923

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her daughters Queen Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret in 1931.







Photo: AP / Marcus Adams, 1931

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband King George VI and their two daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, in 1937.







Photo: AP, 1937

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband King George VI and their daughters Queen Elizabeth, second from right, and Princess Margaret in 1937.







Photo: AP, 1937

Elizabeth II, center, and Princess Margaret, foreground, take a river trip in England with their governess, Marion Crawford, second from left, in January 1940.







Photo: AP, 1940

Winston Churchill, center, looks on as King George VI, Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), Princess Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret, right, wave to crowds gathered below from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE Day on May 8, 1945.







Photo: AP, 1945

Group Capt. Peter Townsend, left, then an equerry to King George VI, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral in London with the king, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, center, Princess Elizabeth, second right, and Princess Margaret.







Photo: AP, 1947

Princess Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) stand at the entrance to London's Westminister Hall as the coffin of King George VI arrives to lie in state.







Photo: AP, 1952

Prince Charles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his sister, Princess Anne, left, as they sit in an automobile after their arrival in London by train from a six-week Christmas vacation at Sandringham.







Photo: AP, 1953

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Great Crown of England, holds the orb and scepter shortly after her coronation in Westminister Abbey.







Photo: UPI, 1953

Queen Elizabeth II wears a diamond bow broach, which was a wedding present from the late Queen Mary.







Photo: AP, 1957

Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding.







Photo: AP, 1981

The prince and princess of Wales showing off their son, Prince William, to the media for the first time.







Photo: AFP, 1982

Princess Diana holds son, Prince Harry, as she sits for a portrait with Prince William.







Photo: AP, 1984

Queen Elizabeth II talks with William Farish at his farm outside of Lexington, Ky.







Photo: AP, 1984

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, poses with her grandchildren, from left, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, at Windsor Castle.







Photo: AP, 1985

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their 1986 wedding.







Photo: AP, 1986

Diana, princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers in London.







Photo: AP, 1987

Diana, princess of Wales, during a meeting with Bosnian Serbs and Muslims affected by landmines near Tuzla, Bosnia.







Photo: AP, 1997

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and his bride Sophie Rhys-Jones, leave St. George's Chapel, Windsor, England, after their wedding.







Photo: AP, 1999

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson pose with their daughters, Princesses Beatrice, right, and Eugenie, in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier.







Photo: AP, 1999

The prince of Wales and his sons, Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, pose for photographers on the Madrisa ski slopes above Klosters.







Photo: AP, 2000

Princess Anne looks out of the door of the Royal New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules at Christchurch Airport before her departure for the Antarctic.







Photo: AP, 2002

The countess of Wessex, Sophie Rhys-Jones, left, returns to Buckingham Palace with the duke of York's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, after the annual Trooping of the Color.







Photo: AP, 2002

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson with her daughters, Princess Beatrice, left and Princess Eugenie, right, arrive at the world premiere of "The Young Victoria" in London.







Photo: AP, 2009

Prince Harry poses in front of a Griffin helicopter in Shawbury, England.







Photo: Getty Images, 2009

Prince William kisses his wife Kate, duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding.







Photo: AP, 2011