The parents of three young women have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of keeping their daughters trapped in what they characterize as a cult.

In a lengthy BuzzFeed report by Chicago-based music journalist, English professor and radio-show host Jim DeRogatis, the parents, as well as three former members of Kelly’s inner circle, alleged that six women live in two rented properties in the Chicago and Atlanta suburbs in an atmosphere of complete control, including over their food, dress and sleeping hours. They added that Kelly shoots video of himself having sex with the women, which he then shows to friends.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It was as if she was brainwashed,” said one parent, identified only as J. to protect the victim’s and the family’s privacy. BuzzFeed said it had independently confirmed their identities. When they last saw their daughter on Dec. 1, 2016, “[She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible,” J. said. “I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”

The 50-year-old Kelly’s associates, Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones and Asante McGee, told BuzzFeed that the women range in age from 19 to 31, and that they are required to call Kelly “Daddy” and ask him permission for routine daily things. Their cellphones are confiscated and replaced with ones only allowing contact with him or, with his consent, select others. A black SUV with what BuzzFeed described as “a burly driver” is stationed outside each of the two properties.

The report said that welfare checks by police in both states over the past year led to no charges. One of the women told Cook County police she was “fine and did not want to be bothered.”

Kelly’s attorney, Linda Mensch, did not directly respond to BuzzFeed’s request for comment on the on-the-record claims, saying, “We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life. He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that.”