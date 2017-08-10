Following an accident on location in the Hewlett area for her upcoming movie, comic actress Rebel Wilson says she is fine.

“Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion . . . yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm,” the Australian star, 37, posted on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of herself in a purple dress, sitting on a white chaise beside a manicured lawn, evidently on the set of her comedy “Isn’t It Romantic?” “Thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance,” she said.

In a tweet the same day, Wilson boasted, “Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won’t be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though!”

She gave no indication at which hospital she was treated. Her spokesman did not respond to Newsday’s request for comment.

The comedy-fantasy “Isn’t It Romantic?” stars Wilson as a downtrodden New York City architect who is cynical about love, and after being left unconscious in a mugging finds herself the leading lady in a romantic comedy. Also starring are fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Betty Gilpin. Principal photography on the New Line Cinema production, set to be distributed by Warner Bros. on Valentine’s Day 2019, began July 10. Todd Strauss-Schulson (“A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas,” “The Final Girls”) is directing. Locations so far have included Washington Square Park, the area around East 72nd Street and Central Park West in Manhattan, and the city of Mount Vernon in Westchester County.

Wilson’s films include her breakout movie, “Bridesmaids” (2011), and the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, including the upcoming “Pitch Perfect 3.”