Christie Brinkley, 63, and her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, are posing together for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, People Magazine reports.
The Long Island supermodel — who first landed the cover of the Swimsuit Issue in 1979, then again on the covers for 1980 and ’81 — said her daughters’ encouragement motivated her to return to posing in a bikini.
“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’ ” she told People. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’ ”
The women wear coordinating black swimsuits, including a cutout mesh one-piece for Brinkley, while posing on the shoreline of a Turks & Caicos beach. Brinkley, of Sag Harbor, also poses solo in several two-piece suits.
Alexa Ray Joel is the daughter of Brinkley and Hicksville-native Billy Joel. The supermodel and the music icon were married from 1985 to 1994. Brinkley Cook was born during her mother’s 1996-2008 marriage to architect Peter Cook.
