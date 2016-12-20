Photos taken aboard a Korean Air flight Tuesday show pop/rock singer Richard Marx and his wife, TV personality Daisy Fuentes, helping to subdue a violent passenger.
“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers,” Fuentes, 50, posted on Instagram with four photos, including one of an apparent flight attendant aiming a Taser. “When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR hrs,” with the man escaping his rope restraints three times.
In a tweet, Marx, 53, promised, “We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. … Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation.”
Comments
