Richard Simmons reportedly plans to file a lawsuit against tabloid publications who have variously alleged that the reclusive fitness guru was transitioning to female or was being held hostage by his housekeeper, claims Simmons and his representatives repeatedly have denied.

NBC News on Monday cited an anonymous source saying that Simmons, 68, intended to file a lawsuit Monday against tabloids he believes waged “a hurtful campaign of defamation and privacy invasions.”

People magazine, also naming no source, said the suit would be filed Monday morning Pacific Time against RadarOnline.com, the print publication National Enquirer and their parent company, American Media, Inc.

A spokesman for American Media told People, “While we have not seen Mr. Simmons’ complaint, we stand by our reporting about him, all of which was based on solid sourcing and material evidence. Should he choose to proceed with his lawsuit, we will defend it vigorously, and we look forward to the public vindication of our reports.”

As of 11 a.m. Pacific Time, there were no reports a suit having been filed.

Simmons — who had been making 250 personal appearances a year until dropping out of public sight in 2014, due to what he said was a knee injury — responded to the persistent rumors in March 2016, saying in a phone call to NBC’s “Today,” “No one is holding me in my house as a hostage.”