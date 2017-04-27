The annual Tribeca Film Festival marks a busy week for Robert De Niro, but the co-founder squeezed in a little time to learn how to use Snapchat.
Being that the Tribeca Snapchat Shorts category is now in its second year, it was only a matter of time before the 73-year-old De Niro (who is not a current Snapchatter) experimented with the app. One of the Snapchat shorts category finalists, Alex Berry, took a shot at teaching the New Yorker what the disappearing selfie app is all about. The festival released a video clip of the lesson on Thursday.
De Niro seemed pretty amused as he tried out the puppy and grumpy face filters. He even donned a trendy flower crown.
Does this mean the "Taxi Driver" actor will be joining the app any time soon?
No word yet, but we’re holding out for a clip of De Niro trying out his classic “You talkin’ to me?” line with the bunny filter.
The Tribeca Film Festival runs through April 30.
