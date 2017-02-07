Rosie O’Donnell says she was just joking when she tweeted that she would like to play presidential adviser Steve Bannon in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.
After Melissa McCarthy’s widely lauded portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on this weekend’s show, Commack-born O’Donnell, 54, responded Monday to a fan who tweeted, “Someone suggested @Rosie play Bannon on #SNL & I am here for it!” The comedian responded, “Available - if called i will serve !!!,” a jocular twist on the famed statement by Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman upon declining to seek the presidency in 1884 and which over the years has popularly morphed into “If nominated, I will not run; if elected, I will not serve.”
Tuesday morning, O’Donnell amended her remark after a fan tweeted, “The fact that there is a pretty good chance that Rosie ODonnell is playing Steve Bannon on SNL makes me so happy.” O’Donnell replied, “No - that’s an alternate fact - someone tweeted it as an idea - after Melissa was so brilliant ... just a funny idea #truth.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.