Disgraced Olympics swimming champion Ryan Lochte and his fiancee, July 2015 Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid, have welcomed their first child, a son named Caiden Zane Lochte.
“I’m a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson,” Lochte, 32, posted on Instagram Thursday.
Lochte — whom the U.S. Olympic Committee suspended for 10 months in September after he falsely told Rio de Janeiro police he and two teammates were robbed at a gas station — announced in October that he had proposed to Reid, 25.
In the fall of 2016, he appeared on Season 23 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
