Brace yourself, Long Island — if you love emojis and Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, this is for you.

You can now express yourself as your favorite crooner from Long Island, courtesy of his latest project: "Sal TheVoice Mojis", an app he unveiled on Instagram on Saturday, April 15.

“Download my app 'Sal TheVoice Mojis' for when your little sister wants to act shady #SalTheVoice #SalTheVoiceMojis #AppStore,” he captioned a screenshot of a text message with his sister.

The brainchild of Valentinetti and his manager, Tommy Trance Perniciaro, the singer says the app came to be after he realized he couldn't find the one emoji that descibed him perfectly, but now he's got it: The "Italian Hand," which can only be described by the emoji itself.

Currently there are seven emojis you can choose from, including "Italian Hand" and Sal's famous "How you doin'," to the one he sends his mother the most, the "What do you want from me?"

Valentinetti estimates the app has been download about 4,000 times so far.

"I basically wanted the app just for myself," he says. "I use [the emojis] on the daily."

Updates with more emojis along with cover art for his new album will be released on the app soon, he says.

Right now the app is only available for iPhone customers to download for $0.99, however it'll be coming to Android in the coming weeks.