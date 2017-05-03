HIGHLIGHTS ‘He said everything there was to say,’ she told People magazine

Kimmel’s son William was born April 21 with a heart defect

Comedian Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel’s girlfriend from 2002 to 2009, expressed support Wednesday for her ex’s emotional monologue, where the talk-show host revealed his newborn son’s health crisis and spoke in support of the Affordable Care Act, which disallows denial of coverage for pre-existing conditions.

“He said everything there was to say,” Silverman, 46, told People magazine. “I think it was beautiful.”

In Monday night’s monologue, which attracted 7.8 million YouTube views in less than two days, Kimmel, 49, described the heart defect of his and wife Molly McNearney’s second child, son William, born April 21. He went on to say budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump and rejected by Congress “would have [had] a major impact on a lot of great places including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” where lifesaving surgery was performed on his infant. “No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life,” he said.

“I loved his appeal to please not defund things [that] the Children’s Hospital depends so much on,” Silverman said. “Forty percent of the people being affected by these health-care cuts are children. It was a very elegant, heartfelt, bipartisan plea in the last two minutes of that monologue and I thought it was brilliant. . . . Not that that’s where his mind is at, to be brilliant right now. But my heart is with both of them and I’m glad that things are looking up.”

Dr. Evan Zahn, the pediatric cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai who diagnosed the infant’s condition, was raised in Merrick and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore in 1978, according to the school’s alumni association. A Cedars-Sinai representative declined a request to speak with Zahn.