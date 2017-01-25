Film star Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, reportedly broke up over the summer.
People magazine said Wednesday that the two had separated then, noting that Johansson, 32, was seen without her wedding ring Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.
Neither the actress nor her representatives have commented.
She and French national Dauriac, born in 1982 and a one-time journalist and manager of an advertising agency, were secretly wed on Oct. 1, 2014, in Philipsburg, Montana, the local county clerk’s office confirmed to People later that year.
A month before the wedding, Johansson’s publicist confirmed the couple had welcomed daughter Rose Dorothy, without specifying a birth date.
Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds.
