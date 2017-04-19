Tennis superstar Serena Williams has announced she is pregnant.
People magazine Wednesday reported that Williams, 35, posted a Snapchat selfie showing herself in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, visibly pregnant, captioned, “20 weeks.” She later deleted the selfie, but her representative confirmed to NBC News that the WTA’s No. 2-ranked tennis player is expecting.
Williams, who’s won 72 career singles titles and more than $84 million in tournament prizes over her career, became engaged in December to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who turns 34 on Monday.
Neither Ohanian nor Williams’ sister and doubles partner, No. 12-ranked WTA player Venus Williams, 36, has commented on social media.
The couple had announced their engagement on Dec. 29, with Ohanian writing on Facebook, “(She said yes.) She asked me to draw her something for ‘the future Mrs. Kn0thing’ because she had a Reddit post to make. Keeper.”
