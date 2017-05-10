“Shark Tank” investor Daymond John, who revealed on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that he has survived thyroid cancer, told People magazine Wednesday that he had a high-priced executive physical, more thorough than a regular physical, to thank.
“I had no symptoms at all,” the CEO of the apparel company FUBU said. But doctors found a one-inch nodule in his throat, which a biopsy revealed as Stage 2 cancer.
“I’m very, very happy I didn’t go through any pain or suffering, and I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me because I am happy and up and running like normal,” he said. “I just want to share my story to empower people to take control of their health. This is something we all have to be diligent about.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.