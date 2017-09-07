For The Hamptons elite, "summer" is a verb.

See where Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Christie Brinkley and more stars have been spotted on Long Island during the summer months and check out where you can visit too, for a taste of the high life.

Andy Cohen in Fire Island (Credit: Andy Cohen / Instagram ) (Credit: Andy Cohen / Instagram ) "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen posed for a photo while visiting Fire Island Pines, on Aug. 21, 2017.

Lilliana Vazquez in Montauk "Today" show contributor and style expert Lilliana Vazquez shared this photo of herself at Montauk's Gin Beach on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

Reese Witherspoon in East Hampton (Credit: Reese Witherspoon via Instagram) (Credit: Reese Witherspoon via Instagram) Reese Witherspoon shared this shot on her way to the premiere of her new movie "Home Again" in East Hampton.

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan in Southampton (Credit: Violetta Komyshan via Instagram) (Credit: Violetta Komyshan via Instagram) "The Fault in Our Stars" heartthrob Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, posed for photos in Southampton on Aug. 10, 2017. "Thanks boyfriend," Komyshan writes in the caption of one of the photos.

Rachel Zoe in East Hampton Village (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram) (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram) Fashion designer Rachel Zoe posted a photo of herself to Instagram on Aug. 6, 2017, sporting a sparkly golden gown. Zoe starred in her own reality TV show, "The Rachel Zoe Project," that premiered on Bravo in 2008.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor in Bridgehampton Buy photo (Credit: SocietyAllure.com / Rob Rich) (Credit: SocietyAllure.com / Rob Rich) Ryan Seacrest and model girlfriend Shayna Taylor attend the sixth annual Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink in Bridgehampton on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

Luann de Lesseps in Southampton (Credit: Luann de Lesseps via Instagram) (Credit: Luann de Lesseps via Instagram) "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps gathered with friends for castmate Jill Zarin's luxury luncheon for thyroid cancer research, as posted on de Lesseps' Instagram account on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Jill Zarin in the Hamptons (Credit: Jill Zarin via Instagram ) (Credit: Jill Zarin via Instagram ) Jill Zarin of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" shared this photo of her partying in the Hamptons on July 30, 2017.

Ashley Benson in Montauk (Credit: Ashley Benson via Instagram) (Credit: Ashley Benson via Instagram) "Pretty Little Liars" actress Ashley Benson shared this photo of her at The Surf Lodge in Montauk on July 31, 2017.

Alexa Ray Joel in Sag Harbor (Credit: Christie Brinkley / Instagram ) (Credit: Christie Brinkley / Instagram ) Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter, Alexa Ray, poses for a photo in Sag Harbor, which was posted on Brinkley's Instagram account on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Nev Schulman and Lauren Perlongo in East Hampton (Credit: Carol Perez via Instagram) (Credit: Carol Perez via Instagram) Instagram user Carol Perez posted this video of MTV's "Catfish" star Nev Schulman dancing with his wife, Lauren Perlongo, on July 25, 2017. Perlonogo replied to the Instagram video, thanking Perez for a perfect weekend.

Nev Schulman and Lauren Perlongo in East Hampton (Credit: Priscila Joseph via Instagram) (Credit: Priscila Joseph via Instagram) This photo of MTV's "Catfish" star Nev Schulman and his bride, Lauren Perlongo, was posted to Instagram by Priscila Joseph, the wardrobe stylist for "Catfish," on July 23, 2017.

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman in East Hampton (Credit: Laura Perlongo via Instagram) (Credit: Laura Perlongo via Instagram) Laura Perlongo shared this photo from her wedding to MTV's "Catfish" star Nev Schulman in East Hampton on July 23, 2017.

Brooke Shields in Southampton (Credit: Brooke Shields via Instagram ) (Credit: Brooke Shields via Instagram ) Brooke Shields shared this photo with the caption "Boating with #Bowie," referring to her swimsuit featuring artwork of David Bowie's face, on July 23, 2017.

Jill Martin in Sag Harbor (Credit: Jill Martin via Instagram ) (Credit: Jill Martin via Instagram ) American sportscaster and "Today" contributor Jill Martin shared this photo on July 24, 2017 from the beach in Sag Harbor.

Lauren Bushnell in the Hamptons (Credit: Lauren Bushnell via Instagram ) (Credit: Lauren Bushnell via Instagram ) Former contestant on "The Bachelor" Lauren Bushnell posted this photo while in the Hamptons for the "REVOLVE in the Hamptons" event on July 24, 2017.

Josephine Skriver in Bridgehampton (Credit: Josephine Skriver via Instagram ) (Credit: Josephine Skriver via Instagram ) Danish fashion model and Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver was in Bridgehampton on July 23, 2017.

Andy Cohen in Sag Harbor (Credit: Andy Cohen via Instagram ) (Credit: Andy Cohen via Instagram ) Bravo host Andy Cohen shared this selfie of himself and his dog from Sag Harbor on July 23, 2017.

Katie Lee in Sag Harbor (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine / Mark Sagliocco) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine / Mark Sagliocco) Hamptons Magazine celebrated professional chef Katie Lee, who was featured on the cover of their latest issue, on July 21, 2017 in Sag Harbor.

Carl Radke in Water Mill (Credit: Carl Radke via Instagram) (Credit: Carl Radke via Instagram) Star of Bravo's "Summer House" Carl Radke shared this photo of him lounging in Water Mill on July 18, 2017. Radke and the rest of the Bravo cast are in Long Island filming for the newest season of the show.

Rachel Zoe in Sagaponack (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram) (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram) Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe shared this photo of her son, Kaius Jagger Berman, in Sagaponack on July 19, 2017.

Padma Lakshmi in Bridgehampton (Credit: Padma Lakshmi via Instagram) (Credit: Padma Lakshmi via Instagram) "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared this photo of her and her daughter in Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton on July 17, 2017.

Amanda Batula in the Hamptons (Credit: Amanda Batula via Instagram) (Credit: Amanda Batula via Instagram) Star of Bravo's "Summer House" Amanda Batula posted this photo of her and co-star Kyle Cook in the Hamptons on July 19, 2017. The two reality TV stars are on Long Island filming for the newest season of the Bravo show.

Scott Disick in Southampton (Credit: Scott Disick via Instagram ) (Credit: Scott Disick via Instagram ) Scott Disick posted this photo of himself on a boat in Southampton with the caption "Boat day" on July 9, 2017.

Josh Beckerman and Adrian Grenier in Bridgehampton (Credit: Josh Beckerman via Instagram) (Credit: Josh Beckerman via Instagram) Josh Beckerman, also known as the Foodie Magician, posted this photo with "Entourage" star Adrian Grenier at the South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center on July 9, 2017.

Rachel Zoe at Georgica Beach (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram ) (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram ) Fashion icon Rachel Zoe posed for this photo at Georgica Beach in East Hampton on July 9, 2017.

Katie Couric in East Hampton (Credit: Katie Couric via Instagram ) (Credit: Katie Couric via Instagram ) Former "Today" anchor Katie Couric posted this video of hydrangeas in East Hampton with the caption "Hydrangea nirvana!!!!"

Ireland Basinger Baldwin in Montauk (Credit: Ireland Basinger Baldwin via Instagram ) (Credit: Ireland Basinger Baldwin via Instagram ) Ireland Basinger Baldwin and her "favorite girls" went for a bike ride in Montauk, as pictured in this photo posted on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel at Gardiner's Bay (Credit: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) (Credit: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) Christie Brinkley posted this photo of her daughter with Billy Joel, Alexa Ray, on July 4, 2017 with the caption, "Alexa Ray in Gardiner's Bay! Thank You for a beautiful fun exciting day on the beautiful #francesca!"

Ned Fulmer on Long Island (Credit: Ned Fulmer via Instagram) (Credit: Ned Fulmer via Instagram) Ned Fulmer, notable actor and producer for BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, posted a series of selfies with his wife, Ariel, to Instagram on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Jessica Clements in Montauk (Credit: Jessica Clements via Instagram) (Credit: Jessica Clements via Instagram) British actress Jessica Clements, who is best known for her role in the BBC program "The Real Hustle," posted a photo of herself on the beaches of Montauk on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Scottie Upshall at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (Credit: Scottie Upshall via Instagram) (Credit: Scottie Upshall via Instagram) Scottie Upshall, a professional Canadian hockey player, posted a photo of himself and his "boys" at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton.

Andrew Chappelle in East Hampton (Credit: Andrew Chappelle via Instagram ) (Credit: Andrew Chappelle via Instagram ) Andrew Chappelle, an original member of the "Hamilton" Broadway cast, posted a photo of himself and his dogs, Patti and Shubert, in East Hampton.

Tess Christine in Southampton (Credit: Cara Santana via Instagram ) (Credit: Cara Santana via Instagram ) Tess Christine, YouTube celebrity with over 2.2 million subscribers, posted this photo to her Instagram on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Cara Santana in the Hamptons (Credit: Cara Santana via Instagram ) (Credit: Cara Santana via Instagram ) Actress Cara Santana, known for her role in the film "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!" and the Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet," posted a photo of herself to Instagram styling a dress from the brand "Revolve."

Zach Braff at the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina (Credit: Zach Braff via Instagram) (Credit: Zach Braff via Instagram) Actor Zach Braff shared a photo of himself boating in Montauk on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.

Ansel Elgort in Sagaponack (Credit: Ansel Elgort via Instagram) (Credit: Ansel Elgort via Instagram) After the premiere of his latest film "Baby Driver," Ansel Elgort posted a photo of himself holding a copy of The New York Times on Monday, July 3, 2017. The headline reads, "It's Good to Be Ansel Elgort."

Elisa Johnson and Sailor Brinkley Cook in the Hamptons (Credit: Elisa Johnson via Instagram ) (Credit: Elisa Johnson via Instagram ) Model Elisa Johnson shared this photo of her and Sailor Brinkley Cook, which was taken in the Hamptons as part of a campaign for BooHoo, a clothing line based in the United Kingdom.

Alex Ray Joel in Sag Harbor (Credit: Alex Ray Joel via Instagram ) (Credit: Alex Ray Joel via Instagram ) Alex Ray Joel shared this heartfelt post to commemorate a reunion between her and her childhood friends with "#SagHarborSummers" in the caption on June 26, 2017.

Jonathan Cheban at The Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina (Credit: Jonathan Cheban via Instagram ) (Credit: Jonathan Cheban via Instagram ) Social media mogul and longtime friend of the Kardashians, Jonathan Cheban, posted this photo from the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina on June 26, 2017.

Johnnyswim at Georgica Pond (Credit: Johnnyswim via Instagram) (Credit: Johnnyswim via Instagram) Folk band Johnnyswim shared this photo of band member Amanda Sudano at Georgica Pond in Wainscott. The caption, "...I'll be your lighthouse and you'll be one for me," is a lyric from the band's song "Georgica Pond."

Andy Cohen in Sag Harbor (Credit: Andy Cohen via Instagram ) (Credit: Andy Cohen via Instagram ) Andy Cohen shared this photo of his dog, Wacha, from Sag Harbor on June 24, 2017.

Brooke Shields in Southampton (Credit: Brooke Shields via Instagram ) (Credit: Brooke Shields via Instagram ) Brooke Shields posted this photo of her paddleboarding in Southampton on June 24, 2017, with the caption, "Weekend on the water."

Rosanna Scotto, Tracy Anderson, Lisa Cohen and Martha Stewart in the Hamptons (Credit: BFA.com / Joe Schildhorn) (Credit: BFA.com / Joe Schildhorn) Rosanna Scotto, Tracy Anderson, Lisa Cohen and Martha Stewart were spotted in the Hamptons on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Hetrick-Martin Institute's third annual "School's Out Event." The event raised over $325,000 for LGBTQ youth.

Luann D'Agostino in Sag Harbor (Credit: Luann D'Agostino via Instagram ) (Credit: Luann D'Agostino via Instagram ) Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann D'Agostino posted this photo on June 21, 2017, from Sag Harbor with the caption, "Fun times... #summerfun."

Lauren Wirkus in the Hamptons (Credit: Lauren Wirkus via Instagram) (Credit: Lauren Wirkus via Instagram) Bravo's "Summer House" cast member Lauren Wirkus posted this photo to commemorate the first day of summer on June 21, 2017 in the Hamptons with the caption "Happy First Day of Summer... Can't wait for more days like these."

Katie Lee, Bobby Flay and Damaris Phillips in Amagansett (Credit: Katie Lee via Instagram) (Credit: Katie Lee via Instagram) Chefs Katie Lee, Bobby Flay and Damaris Phillips were hanging out in Amagansett on June 20, 2017.

Lea Michele in the Hamptons (Credit: Lea Michele via Instagram ) (Credit: Lea Michele via Instagram ) Lea Michele celebrated Father's Day on Long Island, posting this photo on Sunday, June 19, 2017 with the caption "Hamptons."

Elvis Duran in Southhampton (Credit: Elvis Duran via Instagram) (Credit: Elvis Duran via Instagram) Elvis Duran, host of Z100's "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," posted this photo of him and his co-hosts in Southampton on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Bethany Watson in Southampton (Credit: Bethany Watson via Instagram) (Credit: Bethany Watson via Instagram) Z100 morning show co-host Bethany Watson posted this photo of her in Southampton on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

LL Cool J in North Fork (Credit: Simone Smith via Instagram) (Credit: Simone Smith via Instagram) Simone Smith, LL Cool J's wife, posted this photo of their daughter Italia Smith and LL Cool J to her Instagram on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Italia was married on Sunday and the reception was held at Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery in North Fork.

Bobby Cannavale at Wainscott Beach (Credit: Bobby Cannavale via Instagram) (Credit: Bobby Cannavale via Instagram) "Ant-Man" actor Bobby Cannavale posted this photo of his son, Rocco, at Wainscott Beach on June 13, 2017.

Steve Gold surfs in Southampton (Credit: Steve Gold via Instagram) (Credit: Steve Gold via Instagram) Steve Gold, who works as a real estate broker and appears on the Bravo reality show "Million Dollar Listing," posted this photo to his Instagram on Monday, June 12, 2017, after catching waves the previous day in Southampton.

Kristen Taekman on Main Street in The Hamptons (Credit: Kristen Taekman via Instagram) (Credit: Kristen Taekman via Instagram) Kristen Taekman, most notable for her role on "The Real Housewives of New York City," posted a photo with an ice cream cone on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Lauren Wirkus at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Lauren Wirkus via Instagram) (Credit: Lauren Wirkus via Instagram) Lauren Wirkus of Bravo's Long Island-based reality show "Summer House," appears with her co-stars at The Surf Lodge in Montauk in this photo she shared Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake (Credit: Instagram / Justin Timberlake ) (Credit: Instagram / Justin Timberlake ) Actor Jimmy Fallon and musician Justin Timberlake took a tandem bike ride through the Hamptons on Memorial Day weekend. The video of the ride, posted to Timberlake's Instagram on Saturday, May 27, 2017, featured the duo energetically screaming "Bro bikers!" Fallon later recalled the experience on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

Ina Garten in the Hamptons (Credit: Ina Garten via Instagram) (Credit: Ina Garten via Instagram) Food Network star Ina Garten, who hosts "Barefoot Contessa," stopped by Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton during Memorial Day weekend 2017.

Adrian Grenier in Quogue (Credit: Adrian Grenier via Instagram) (Credit: Adrian Grenier via Instagram) "Entourage" actor Adrian Grenier posted this picture, with his pup named Pip, from Quogue.

Christine Evangelista in Montauk (Credit: Christine Evangelista via Instagram) (Credit: Christine Evangelista via Instagram) Christine Evangelista, who plays Megan Morrison on E!'s "The Arrangement" and Sherry on "The Walking Dead," posted this photo of her fishing in Montauk.

Luann D'Agostino in Sag Harbor (Credit: Luann D'Agostino via Instagram) (Credit: Luann D'Agostino via Instagram) Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann D'Agostino posted this photo of her and her husband, Tom D'Agostino, with the caption, "Summer fun! #vespa #toys #hamptons."

Sean O'Pry at Wölffer Estate Vineyard (Credit: Sean O'Pry via Instagram) (Credit: Sean O'Pry via Instagram) Model Sean O'Pry, who appeared in Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video, posted this photo at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack.

Kyle Cooke at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Kyle Cooke via Instagram) (Credit: Kyle Cooke via Instagram) Star of Bravo's "Summer House" Kyle Cooke, second from right, posted this photo taken at The Surf Lodge in Montauk to his Instagram on June 12, 2017.

Carl Radke at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Carl Radke via Instagram) (Credit: Carl Radke via Instagram) Bravo's "Summer House" star Carl Radke posted this photo at The Surf Lodge in Montauk with the caption, "We're BACK."

Sara Sampaio in Sag Harbor (Credit: Sara Sampaio via Instagram ) (Credit: Sara Sampaio via Instagram ) Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio posted this photo to her Instagram on June 11, 2017 from Sag Harbor.

Sailor Brinkley Cook at Rogers Beach (Credit: Sailor Brinkley Cook via Instagram ) (Credit: Sailor Brinkley Cook via Instagram ) Sailor Brinkley Cook posted this photo to her Instagram page from Rogers Beach in Westhampton on June 1, 2017, with the caption, "Is this cultural appropriation?" Rogers Beach is one of the many Westhampton beaches that require town permits.

Justin Bieber at Wölffer Estate Vineyard (Credit: Chloe Melas via Twitter) (Credit: Chloe Melas via Twitter) Justin Bieber was spotted with Patrick Schwarzenegger at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack by CNN reporter Chloe Melas on May 28, 2017. The vineyard holds daily tastings.

Musician Jeff LeBlanc at Camp Hero State Park (Credit: Jeff LeBlanc via Instagram ) (Credit: Jeff LeBlanc via Instagram ) Long Island-based musician Jeff LeBlanc posted this photo to his Instagram with the caption, "Yes I will sing at your wedding on the bluff," taken at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk.

Christa Miller at the Crow's Nest (Credit: Christa Miller via Instagram) (Credit: Christa Miller via Instagram) Actress Christa Miller posted this photo of her daughter on Instagram from the Crow's Nest on Wednesday, August 3, 2016. The Crow's Nest is a restaurant and hotel in Montauk that also has event space.

Colin Jost at Hither Hills State Park (Credit: Colin Jost via Instagram) (Credit: Colin Jost via Instagram) "Saturday Night Live" actor and writer Colin Jost posted this photo from Hither Hills State Park on June 9, 2016. Hither Hills is a state park on the South Fork, with picnic sites, fishing and a campground. Visitors can also bike and hike.

Ansel, Sophie and Warren Elgort on a Southhampton beach (Credit: Sophie Elgort via Instagram) (Credit: Sophie Elgort via Instagram) Sophie Elgort posted a photo of her two little brothers, Warren Elgort and actor Ansel Elgort from a Southhampton beach, with the cute caption, "getting schooled in the art of the selfie by my two little bros though I do think their long arms give them unfair advantage.." on July 26, 2016. Many public Southhampton beaches require town permits.

Mariska Hargitay at the West Hampton Performing Arts Center (Credit: Mariska Hargitay via Instagram) (Credit: Mariska Hargitay via Instagram) Actress Mariska Hargitay went to see Sutton Foster perform at the West Hampton Performing Arts Center and posted this photo on Instagram on July 24, 2016. The West Hampton Performing Arts Center is a community, year-round, non-profit theater.

Kristen Taekman at Moby's (Credit: Kristen Taekman via Instagram) (Credit: Kristen Taekman via Instagram) Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Kristen Taekman posed for an Instagram photo with her daughter at Moby's on July 11, 2016. Moby's is an East Hampton Italian-style eatery.

Colin Jost at the Montauk Downs Golf Course (Credit: Colin Jost via Instagram) (Credit: Colin Jost via Instagram) Colin Jost posted this photo on Instagram from the Montauk Downs Golf Course on July 5, 2016. The Montauk Downs Golf Course is part of the Montauk State Park. According to its website, it was named as a 'Top 10 Best Municipal Course in U.S.' by Links Magazine in 2013.

Katie Lee at Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant (Credit: Katie Lee via Instagram) (Credit: Katie Lee via Instagram) Cook and ex-wife to LI native Billy Joel, Katie Lee posted this photo from Dockers Waterside Marina and Restaurant on Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, 2016. Dockers Waterside Marina and Restaurant is a waterside eatery in East Quogue with occasional live music.

Susan Lucci at Topping Rose House (Credit: Susan Luccia via Instagram) (Credit: Susan Luccia via Instagram) Susan Lucci of Lifetime's "Devious Maids" and ABC's "All My Children" had dinner at Jean-Georges' new restaurant, Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, where she tweeted, "Beautiful leisurely dinner with my handsome Helmut last night in Bridgehampton at Topping Rose!!!] Perfect summer evening!!!" on Saturday, July 30, 2016.

Jamie Chung at Flying Point Beach (Credit: Jamie Chung via Instagram) (Credit: Jamie Chung via Instagram) Actress Jamie Chung posted a video of herself and friends lip syncing to Mariah Carey songs from Flying Point Beach on July 12, 2016. Flying Point Beach is one of the many Southhampton village beaches.

Jill Zarin at Amagansett Beach (Credit: Jill Zarin via Instagram) (Credit: Jill Zarin via Instagram) "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin posted this photo on Instagram from Amagansett beach on Aug. 1, 2016. This is one of the many town beaches within Amagansett.

Ryan Serhant at the Clam Bar (Credit: Ryan Serhant via Instagram) (Credit: Ryan Serhant via Instagram) "Million Dollar Listing New York" star Ryan Serhant posted a playful video of himself on Instagram, driving himself and his newly-wed wife, Emilia Bechrakis, past the Clam Bar on Tuesday, August 2, 2016. In the video, Serhant excitedly exclaims that they're "going to Gurney's...going to Montauk!" The Clam Bar is a fish shack located on Montauk Highway, your go-to snack bar while en route to Montauk.

Quincy Davis at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa (Credit: Quincy Davis via Instagram) (Credit: Quincy Davis via Instagram) Professional Montauk surfer Quincy Davis posted this photo on Instagram from Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa with the playful caption, "Blondes only," on Saturday, July 30, 2016. Gurney's includes multiple outdoor decks ideal for events.

Jonathan Cheban at the Southhampton Inn (Credit: Jonathan Cheban via Instagram) (Credit: Jonathan Cheban via Instagram) Socialite and long-time friend of Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban posted this photo of himself on Instagram at the Southhampton Inn on May 28, 2016. Southhampton Inn is a boutique hotel in the heart of Southhampton village. In addition to their 90 guest rooms, they have a recently-opened restaurant, Cafe Klyde, on premises.

Sasha Cohen at Nick & Toni's (Credit: Sasha Cohen via Instagram) (Credit: Sasha Cohen via Instagram) Figure skater Sasha Cohen posted this photo on Instagram in late July of her boyfriend at Nick & Toni's in East Hampton. Also spotted eating there: singer Billy Joel on July 27, actress Emily Mortimer on July 25, and Damien Lewis and Dominic West on July 31. Nick & Toni's is an Italian-style restaurant featuring three large dining rooms with an authentic wood-burning grill.

Quincy Davis at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Quincy Davis via Instagram) (Credit: Quincy Davis via Instagram) Professional Montauk surfer Quincy Davis posted this photo on Instagram, featuring herself and prominent designers enjoying a celebration at The Surf Lodge on Tuesday, June 26, 2016. The Surf Lodge is a venue in Montauk that has hosts live music events and debut designer launches.

Hilary Rhoda at Topping Rose House (Credit: Hilary Rhoda via Instagram) (Credit: Hilary Rhoda via Instagram) Model Hilary Rhoda visits Topping Rose House in June 2016, along with Jenni Kayne and Leilani Bishop. Topping Rose House is a full-service mansion-turned-hotel in Bridgehampton.

Amy Pham at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa (Credit: Amy Pham via Instagram) (Credit: Amy Pham via Instagram) DJ and model Amy Pham makes an appearance at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in late July during a Revolve Party. Gurney's boasts several restaurants and bars, including a coffee bar.

Emilia Bechrakis at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa (Credit: Emilia Bechraki via Instagram) (Credit: Emilia Bechraki via Instagram) Emilia Bechrakis, who was recently married to "Million Dollar Listing New York" star Ryan Serhant, snapped this scenic photo on Instagram at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, writing, b"efore the sea of micro cutoffs and shirtless 'baes' and 'boos' take over the beach I'm enjoying the peace... #happyheatwave." Gurney's is home to a spa that includes a rock sauna, steam room and an indoor pool.

Kelly Bensimon (Credit: Kelly Bensimon via Instagram) (Credit: Kelly Bensimon via Instagram) "Real Housewives of New York" star Kelly Bensimon doesn't miss out on the fun at The Surf Lodge in Montauk. She posted this photo on Instagram in early July, writing, "day in the sun at my favorite place!"

Erin Wasson at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Erin Wasson via Instagram) (Credit: Erin Wasson via Instagram) Actress, model and designer Erin Wasson shows off her jewelry line at The Surf Lodge in late July 2016. The Surf Lodge is a boutique hotel in Montauk.

Andi Black and Liza Sandler at Bar Frites (Credit: Andi Black via Instagram) (Credit: Andi Black via Instagram) Former "Secrets and Wives" cast members Andi Black and Liza Sandler enjoyed dinner with friends at Bar Frites on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Bar Frites is a restaurant located in Greenvale that boasts a Parisian-style decor and outdoor seating.

Gail Greenberg at Cooper's Beach (Credit: Gail Greenberg via Instagram) (Credit: Gail Greenberg via Instagram) Former "Secrets and Wives" cast member and wife of Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Gail Greenberg posted a photo on Instagram from Cooper's Beach on Monday, July 18, 2016. Cooper's Beach is a public town beach in the village of Southampton with a concession stand as well as umbrella and chair rentals.

Elle Macpherson at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Elle Macpherson via Instagram) (Credit: Elle Macpherson via Instagram) Model, actress and businesswoman Elle Macpherson posted this photo on Instagram on Sunday, July 17, 2016, from The Surf Lodge. In it, she's using a WelleCo outdoor test kitchen. The Surf Lodge is a boutique hotel in Montauk. First built in 1967, The Surf Lodge has become a hot-spot for celebrities and events. According to its website, the Lodge regularly host live-music events and wellness programs.

Kim Kardashian (Credit: John Roca Photography) (Credit: John Roca Photography) Kim Kardashian was spotted at the REVOLVE party on July 16, 2016. The party was hosted at REVOLVE's Hamptons House in Water Mill.

Gail Greenberg at Soul Cycle Bridgehampton (Credit: Gail Greenberg via Instagram) (Credit: Gail Greenberg via Instagram) Former "Secrets and Wives" cast member Gail Greenberg attended a SoulCycle class in Bridgehampton in July 2016, posting this photo on Instagram with the class instructors. SoulCycle Bridgehampton is just one of the SoulCycle locations where attendees take part in indoor cycling. Other locations include Roslyn and Woodbury.

(Credit: Alex Guarnaschelli via Instagram) (Credit: Alex Guarnaschelli via Instagram) Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli posted this photo on Instagram from Sagg Main Beach in July 2016. Guarnaschelli told Hamptons Magazine in 2015 that Sagg Main Beach was one of her favorites. Sagg Main is a town of Southampton beach.

Andi Black at Old Westbury Golf & Country Club (Credit: Andi Black via Instagram) (Credit: Andi Black via Instagram) Former "Secrets and Wives" cast member Andi Black attended an event at the Old Westbury Golf & Country Club in July 2016. The Old Westbury Golf & Country Club includes a picturesque property, event space for weddings, luncheons and more, in addition to a golf course, tennis courts and a fitness center.

Emily Ratajkowski at a Southhampton beach (Credit: Emily Ratajkowski via Instagram) (Credit: Emily Ratajkowski via Instagram) Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski posted this photo on Instagram from a Southhampton beach on Monday, July Fourth. According to the Wall Street Journal, Ratajkowski also attended a Fourth of July party hosted by Chrissy Teigen at a REVOLVE house in the Hamptons.

Andi Black at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa (Credit: Andi Black via Instagram) (Credit: Andi Black via Instagram) Former "Secrets and Wives" cast member Andi Black posted this photo on Instagram in early July 2016, from Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa. Gurney's is the only year-round resort in Montauk.

TK Wonder at Club Monaco (Credit: TK Wonder via Instagram ) (Credit: TK Wonder via Instagram ) Musician TK Wonder posted this photo on her Instagram account from the Club Monaco in Southampton on Monday, June 13, 2016, writing, "Had a wonderful time with my twin @ciprianaquann @clubmonaco X @Dannijo Unveil "The Vintage Collection" intimate dinner in the South Hamptons Friday night. #QuannSisters." Club Monaco is a vintage boutique located on Southampton's Main Street. They carry both women and menswear.

Kelly Bensimon at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Kelly Bensimon via Instagram) (Credit: Kelly Bensimon via Instagram) "Real Housewife of New York City" and author Kelly Bensimon partied at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York last weekend, posting this photo on her Instagram account on Sunday, June 12, 2016, with the caption: "Enjoying this beautiful sunset at one of my favorite spots in Montauk. Thanks for hosting my after party @surflodge!" The Surf Lodge is a boutique hotel located in Montauk.

Tracey Anderson at Topping Rose House (Credit: Tracey Anderson via Instagram) (Credit: Tracey Anderson via Instagram) Fitness guru Tracey Anderson posted this photo on Instagram in June 2016, celebrating her friend's pop-up shop at Topping Rose House. Topping Rose House is a luxury hotel located in Southampton that boasts a restaurant, spa, and event space. The mansion was originally built in 1842 and then renovated into the luxury hotel it is today, according to Topping Rose House's website.

Zanna Roberts Rassi at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Zanna Roberts Rassi via Instagram ) (Credit: Zanna Roberts Rassi via Instagram ) Journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi posted this photo on Instagram from The Surf Lodge in Montauk with the caption, "@milkmakeup team does Surf Lodge!! Come play!!" referencing her makeup line. The Surf Lodge is a boutique hotel in Montauk.

Candace Bushnell at Jue Lan Club (Credit: Candace Bushnell via Instagram) (Credit: Candace Bushnell via Instagram) "Sex and the City" author Candace Bushnell posted this photo on Instagram from the newly opened Jue Lan Club in Southampton on Saturday, June 11, 2016. The Jue Lan Club, with another location in Manhattan, features modern Chinese food as well as a nightclub space.

Amanda Bertoncini at Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa (Credit: Amanda Bertoncini via Instagram) (Credit: Amanda Bertoncini via Instagram) The former "Princesses: Long Island" star Amanda Bertoncini posted this photo on Instagram from Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on Memorial Day weekend. Located in Montauk, Gurney's a year-round resort featuring luxury rooms and suites, a spa, several eateries and event space.

Russell Simmons, Jonelle Alert and Sherica Maynard at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman) (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman) From left, Russell Simmons, Jonelle Alert and Sherica Maynard attend the Buffalo David Bitton x Galore summer kick-off event at Surf Lodge in Montauk on May 29, 2016. The Surf Lodge is a boutique hotel in Montauk.

Marisa Bryant at The Surf Lodge (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman) (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman) Model Marisa Bryant attends the Buffalo David Bitton x Galore summer kick off event at Surf Lodge in Montauk on May 29, 2016. The Surf Lodge is a boutique hotel in Montauk. First built in 1967, The Surf Lodge has become a hot-spot for celebrities and events. According to their website, they regularly host live-music events and wellness programs.