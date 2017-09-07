Subscribe
    For The Hamptons elite, "summer" is a verb.

    See where Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Christie Brinkley and more stars have been spotted on Long Island during the summer months and check out where you can visit too, for a taste of the high life.

    Andy Cohen in Fire Island

    (Credit: Andy Cohen / Instagram )

    "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen posed for a photo while visiting Fire Island Pines, on Aug. 21, 2017.

    Lilliana Vazquez in Montauk

    "Today" show contributor and style expert Lilliana Vazquez shared this photo of herself at Montauk's Gin Beach on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

    Reese Witherspoon in East Hampton

    Reese Witherspoon shared this shot on her way
    (Credit: Reese Witherspoon via Instagram)

    Reese Witherspoon shared this shot on her way to the premiere of her new movie "Home Again" in East Hampton.

    Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan in Southampton

    (Credit: Violetta Komyshan via Instagram)

    "The Fault in Our Stars" heartthrob Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, posed for photos in Southampton on Aug. 10, 2017. "Thanks boyfriend," Komyshan writes in the caption of one of the photos.

    Rachel Zoe in East Hampton Village

    Fashion designer Rachel Zoe posted a photo of
    (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram)

    Fashion designer Rachel Zoe posted a photo of herself to Instagram on Aug. 6, 2017, sporting a sparkly golden gown. Zoe starred in her own reality TV show, "The Rachel Zoe Project," that premiered on Bravo in 2008.

    Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor in Bridgehampton

    Ryan Seacrest and model girlfriend Shayna Taylor attend
    Buy photo
    (Credit: SocietyAllure.com / Rob Rich)

    Ryan Seacrest and model girlfriend Shayna Taylor attend the sixth annual Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink in Bridgehampton on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

    Luann de Lesseps in Southampton

    (Credit: Luann de Lesseps via Instagram)

    "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps gathered with friends for castmate Jill Zarin's luxury luncheon for thyroid cancer research, as posted on de Lesseps' Instagram account on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

    Jill Zarin in the Hamptons

    Jill Zarin of Bravo's
    (Credit: Jill Zarin via Instagram )

    Jill Zarin of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" shared this photo of her partying in the Hamptons on July 30, 2017.

    Ashley Benson in Montauk

    (Credit: Ashley Benson via Instagram)

    "Pretty Little Liars" actress Ashley Benson shared this photo of her at The Surf Lodge in Montauk on July 31, 2017.

    Alexa Ray Joel in Sag Harbor

    Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter, Alexa Ray,
    (Credit: Christie Brinkley / Instagram )

    Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter, Alexa Ray, poses for a photo in Sag Harbor, which was posted on Brinkley's Instagram account on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

    Nev Schulman and Lauren Perlongo in East Hampton

    Instagram user Carol Perez posted this video of
    (Credit: Carol Perez via Instagram)

    Instagram user Carol Perez posted this video of MTV's "Catfish" star Nev Schulman dancing with his wife, Lauren Perlongo, on July 25, 2017. Perlonogo replied to the Instagram video, thanking Perez for a perfect weekend.

    Nev Schulman and Lauren Perlongo in East Hampton

    This photo of MTV's
    (Credit: Priscila Joseph via Instagram)

    This photo of MTV's "Catfish" star Nev Schulman and his bride, Lauren Perlongo, was posted to Instagram by Priscila Joseph, the wardrobe stylist for "Catfish," on July 23, 2017.

    Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman in East Hampton

    Laura Perlongo shared this photo from her wedding
    (Credit: Laura Perlongo via Instagram)

    Laura Perlongo shared this photo from her wedding to MTV's "Catfish" star Nev Schulman in East Hampton on July 23, 2017.

    Brooke Shields in Southampton

    Brooke Shields shared this photo with the caption
    (Credit: Brooke Shields via Instagram )

    Brooke Shields shared this photo with the caption "Boating with #Bowie," referring to her swimsuit featuring artwork of David Bowie's face, on July 23, 2017.

    Jill Martin in Sag Harbor

    American sportscaster and
    (Credit: Jill Martin via Instagram )

    American sportscaster and "Today" contributor Jill Martin shared this photo on July 24, 2017 from the beach in Sag Harbor.

    Lauren Bushnell in the Hamptons

    Former contestant on
    (Credit: Lauren Bushnell via Instagram )

    Former contestant on "The Bachelor" Lauren Bushnell posted this photo while in the Hamptons for the "REVOLVE in the Hamptons" event on July 24, 2017.

    Josephine Skriver in Bridgehampton

    Danish fashion model and Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine
    (Credit: Josephine Skriver via Instagram )

    Danish fashion model and Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver was in Bridgehampton on July 23, 2017.

    Andy Cohen in Sag Harbor

    Bravo host Andy Cohen shared this selfie of
    (Credit: Andy Cohen via Instagram )

    Bravo host Andy Cohen shared this selfie of himself and his dog from Sag Harbor on July 23, 2017.

    Katie Lee in Sag Harbor

    Hamptons Magazine celebrated professional chef Katie Lee, who
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine / Mark Sagliocco)

    Hamptons Magazine celebrated professional chef Katie Lee, who was featured on the cover of their latest issue, on July 21, 2017 in Sag Harbor.

    Carl Radke in Water Mill

    Star of Bravo's
    (Credit: Carl Radke via Instagram)

    Star of Bravo's "Summer House" Carl Radke shared this photo of him lounging in Water Mill on July 18, 2017. Radke and the rest of the Bravo cast are in Long Island filming for the newest season of the show.

    Rachel Zoe in Sagaponack

    Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe shared this photo of
    (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram)

    Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe shared this photo of her son, Kaius Jagger Berman, in Sagaponack on July 19, 2017.

    Padma Lakshmi in Bridgehampton

    (Credit: Padma Lakshmi via Instagram)

    "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared this photo of her and her daughter in Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton on July 17, 2017.

    Amanda Batula in the Hamptons

    Star of Bravo's
    (Credit: Amanda Batula via Instagram)

    Star of Bravo's "Summer House" Amanda Batula posted this photo of her and co-star Kyle Cook in the Hamptons on July 19, 2017. The two reality TV stars are on Long Island filming for the newest season of the Bravo show.

    Scott Disick in Southampton

    Scott Disick posted this photo of himself on
    (Credit: Scott Disick via Instagram )

    Scott Disick posted this photo of himself on a boat in Southampton with the caption "Boat day" on July 9, 2017.

    Josh Beckerman and Adrian Grenier in Bridgehampton

    Josh Beckerman, also known as the Foodie Magician,
    (Credit: Josh Beckerman via Instagram)

    Josh Beckerman, also known as the Foodie Magician, posted this photo with "Entourage" star Adrian Grenier at the South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center on July 9, 2017.

    Rachel Zoe at Georgica Beach

    Fashion icon Rachel Zoe posed for this photo
    (Credit: Rachel Zoe via Instagram )

    Fashion icon Rachel Zoe posed for this photo at Georgica Beach in East Hampton on July 9, 2017.

    Katie Couric in East Hampton

    Former
    (Credit: Katie Couric via Instagram )

    Former "Today" anchor Katie Couric posted this video of hydrangeas in East Hampton with the caption "Hydrangea nirvana!!!!"

    Ireland Basinger Baldwin in Montauk

    Ireland Basinger Baldwin and her
    (Credit: Ireland Basinger Baldwin via Instagram )

    Ireland Basinger Baldwin and her "favorite girls" went for a bike ride in Montauk, as pictured in this photo posted on Monday, July 3, 2017.

    Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel at Gardiner's Bay

    Christie Brinkley posted this photo of her daughter
    (Credit: Christie Brinkley via Instagram)

    Christie Brinkley posted this photo of her daughter with Billy Joel, Alexa Ray, on July 4, 2017 with the caption, "Alexa Ray in Gardiner's Bay! Thank You for a beautiful fun exciting day on the beautiful #francesca!"

    Ned Fulmer on Long Island

    Ned Fulmer, notable actor and producer for BuzzFeed
    (Credit: Ned Fulmer via Instagram)

    Ned Fulmer, notable actor and producer for BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, posted a series of selfies with his wife, Ariel, to Instagram on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

    Jessica Clements in Montauk

    British actress Jessica Clements, who is best known
    (Credit: Jessica Clements via Instagram)

    British actress Jessica Clements, who is best known for her role in the BBC program "The Real Hustle," posted a photo of herself on the beaches of Montauk on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

    Scottie Upshall at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

    Scottie Upshall, a professional Canadian hockey player, posted
    (Credit: Scottie Upshall via Instagram)

    Scottie Upshall, a professional Canadian hockey player, posted a photo of himself and his "boys" at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton.

    Andrew Chappelle in East Hampton

    Andrew Chappelle, an original member of the
    (Credit: Andrew Chappelle via Instagram )

    Andrew Chappelle, an original member of the "Hamilton" Broadway cast, posted a photo of himself and his dogs, Patti and Shubert, in East Hampton.

    Tess Christine in Southampton

    Tess Christine, YouTube celebrity with over 2.2 million
    (Credit: Cara Santana via Instagram )

    Tess Christine, YouTube celebrity with over 2.2 million subscribers, posted this photo to her Instagram on Monday, July 3, 2017.

    Cara Santana in the Hamptons

    Actress Cara Santana, known for her role in
    (Credit: Cara Santana via Instagram )

    Actress Cara Santana, known for her role in the film "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!" and the Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet," posted a photo of herself to Instagram styling a dress from the brand "Revolve."

    Zach Braff at the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina

    Actor Zach Braff shared a photo of himself
    (Credit: Zach Braff via Instagram)

    Actor Zach Braff shared a photo of himself boating in Montauk on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.

    Ansel Elgort in Sagaponack

    After the premiere of his latest film
    (Credit: Ansel Elgort via Instagram)

    After the premiere of his latest film "Baby Driver," Ansel Elgort posted a photo of himself holding a copy of The New York Times on Monday, July 3, 2017. The headline reads, "It's Good to Be Ansel Elgort."

    Elisa Johnson and Sailor Brinkley Cook in the Hamptons

    Model Elisa Johnson shared this photo of her
    (Credit: Elisa Johnson via Instagram )

    Model Elisa Johnson shared this photo of her and Sailor Brinkley Cook, which was taken in the Hamptons as part of a campaign for BooHoo, a clothing line based in the United Kingdom.

    Alex Ray Joel in Sag Harbor

    Alex Ray Joel shared this heartfelt post to
    (Credit: Alex Ray Joel via Instagram )

    Alex Ray Joel shared this heartfelt post to commemorate a reunion between her and her childhood friends with "#SagHarborSummers" in the caption on June 26, 2017.

    Jonathan Cheban at The Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina

    Social media mogul and longtime friend of the
    (Credit: Jonathan Cheban via Instagram )

    Social media mogul and longtime friend of the Kardashians, Jonathan Cheban, posted this photo from the Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina on June 26, 2017.

    Johnnyswim at Georgica Pond

    Folk band Johnnyswim shared this photo of band
    (Credit: Johnnyswim via Instagram)

    Folk band Johnnyswim shared this photo of band member Amanda Sudano at Georgica Pond in Wainscott. The caption, "...I'll be your lighthouse and you'll be one for me," is a lyric from the band's song "Georgica Pond."

    Andy Cohen in Sag Harbor

    Andy Cohen shared this photo of his dog,
    (Credit: Andy Cohen via Instagram )

    Andy Cohen shared this photo of his dog, Wacha, from Sag Harbor on June 24, 2017.

    Brooke Shields in Southampton

    Brooke Shields posted this photo of her paddleboarding
    (Credit: Brooke Shields via Instagram )

    Brooke Shields posted this photo of her paddleboarding in Southampton on June 24, 2017, with the caption, "Weekend on the water."

    Rosanna Scotto, Tracy Anderson, Lisa Cohen and Martha Stewart in the Hamptons

    Rosanna Scotto, Tracy Anderson, Lisa Cohen and Martha
    (Credit: BFA.com / Joe Schildhorn)

    Rosanna Scotto, Tracy Anderson, Lisa Cohen and Martha Stewart were spotted in the Hamptons on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Hetrick-Martin Institute's third annual "School's Out Event." The event raised over $325,000 for LGBTQ youth.

    Luann D'Agostino in Sag Harbor

    Bravo's
    (Credit: Luann D'Agostino via Instagram )

    Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann D'Agostino posted this photo on June 21, 2017, from Sag Harbor with the caption, "Fun times... #summerfun."

    Lauren Wirkus in the Hamptons

    Bravo's
    (Credit: Lauren Wirkus via Instagram)

    Bravo's "Summer House" cast member Lauren Wirkus posted this photo to commemorate the first day of summer on June 21, 2017 in the Hamptons with the caption "Happy First Day of Summer... Can't wait for more days like these."

    Katie Lee, Bobby Flay and Damaris Phillips in Amagansett

    Chefs Katie Lee, Bobby Flay and Damaris Phillips
    (Credit: Katie Lee via Instagram)

    Chefs Katie Lee, Bobby Flay and Damaris Phillips were hanging out in Amagansett on June 20, 2017.

    Lea Michele in the Hamptons

    Lea Michele celebrated Father's Day on Long Island,
    (Credit: Lea Michele via Instagram )

    Lea Michele celebrated Father's Day on Long Island, posting this photo on Sunday, June 19, 2017 with the caption "Hamptons."

    Elvis Duran in Southhampton

    Elvis Duran, host of Z100's
    (Credit: Elvis Duran via Instagram)

    Elvis Duran, host of Z100's "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," posted this photo of him and his co-hosts in Southampton on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

    Bethany Watson in Southampton

    Z100 morning show co-host Bethany Watson posted this
    (Credit: Bethany Watson via Instagram)

    Z100 morning show co-host Bethany Watson posted this photo of her in Southampton on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

