The CW’s “Supergirl” star, Melissa Benoist, has filed for divorce from her husband and fellow former “Glee” star Blake Jenner.
TMZ.com reported Wednesday that Benoist, 28, who married Jenner, 24, in 2013, is claiming irreconcilable differences. She is seeking to block spousal support and to have her last name formally restored to “Benoist” from “Jenner.”
The couple has no children. Some outlets erroneously reported in July 2015 that the two were secretly wed that March.PhotosBiggest celebrity splits of 2016PhotosCelebrity splits that left us a bit confusedPhotos27 celebs who've split and reunited
Jenner, who appeared on two episodes of Benoist’s DC Comics superhero show, was recently in “The Edge of Seventeen.” He is unrelated to the Jenner sisters of the reality-TV Kardashian family.
