HIGHLIGHTS ‘The Bachelor’ star was involved in an accident April 24

Accused of leaving the scene of the deadly accident

Buchanan County, Iowa, prosecutors on Monday formally charged former “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules with “hit and run, resulting in death.”

The Waterloo, Iowa, NBC affiliate KWWL reported that the charge against Soules, 35, coincides with the initial charge of “leaving the scene of a deadly crash, resulting in death,” which was levied against the reality-TV personality a day after the April 24 traffic accident.

Though a 911 recording shows Soules had called for emergency response after his pickup truck hit a tractor, resulting in the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher, prosecutors alleged he “did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident.” According to law enforcement officials, Soules left before their arrival.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 23. The Des Moines Register said a conviction in the Class D felony carries up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

Soules’ attorneys argued in a brief filed May 1 that the 911 call “provides real-time evidence that Mr. Soules unhesitatingly identified himself and his role in the accident to dispatch and tried his utmost to resuscitate Mr. Mosher. Mr. Soules described the location of the accident and communicated with dispatch for approximately 5 minutes and 45 seconds while help was en route. . . . Emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home.”

Soules was arrested early the following day and was freed on $10,000 bond.