    See photos of stars including Bridget Moynahan, left, (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    See photos of stars including Bridget Moynahan, left, wearing Herve Leger, and Rachel Platten, who wore a gown by Marchesa, at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    The Heart Truth Red Dress Show 2017

    Updated
    By

    See photos of Bridget Moynahan, Rachel Platten, Katie Holmes and more celebrities who walked the runway in red for The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women: The Heart Truth Red Dress Show on Thursday, Feb. 9, day one of New York Fashion Week.

    Each year, stars model crimson designer looks to raise awareness about heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

    Lucy Lawless and Lorraine Toussaint

    Actresses Lucy Lawless (
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Actresses Lucy Lawless ("Xena the Warrior Princess") and Lorraine Toussaint ("Orange Is the New Black") prepare backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Bonnie Somerville

    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    "Code Black" actress Bonnie Somerville walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Somerville looks like she's having fun in this Carmen Marc Valvo gown.

    Bonnie Somerville

    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    "Code Black" actress Bonnie Somerville walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Somerville vamps it up in a gown by Carmen Marc Valvo.

    Lorraine Toussaint

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Toussaint wore a gown designed by Masha Titievsky.

    Nicole Hardy

    Nicole Hardy prepares backstage at the American Heart
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Nicole Hardy prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes speaks on the runway at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Katie Holmes speaks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Holmes, who was the event's host, wore a gown by Marchesa.

    Lorraine Toussaint

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Toussaint wore a gown designed by Masha Titievsky.

    Jazz Jennings

    Reality star Jazz Jennings walks the runway the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Reality star Jazz Jennings walks the runway the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Jennings wore a gown by Mac Duggal.

    Lorraine Toussaint

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The actress wore a gown by designer Masha Titievsky.

    Nicole Hardy and Odilia Flores

    Nicole Hardy, left, and Odilia Flores walk the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Nicole Hardy, left, and Odilia Flores walk the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Maureen McCormick

    Former
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Former "Brady Bunch" actress Maureen McCormick walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick, who was seen recently as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars," wore a suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa.

    Celebrity models on the runway at the American
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Celebrity models on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Maureen McCormick and Lauren Holly

    Maureen McCormick and
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Maureen McCormick and "NCIS" actress Lauren Holly attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick modeled a red suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa, while Holly walked the runway in a gown by Escada.

    Actress C. C. H. Pounder was one of
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Actress C. C. H. Pounder was one of the celebrity models for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in Manhattan. Pounder alked the runway in a gown by Bethany Meuleners, one of the designers taking part in a fashion incubator with Macy's.

    Iskra Lawrence

    Model Iskra Lawrence attends the American Heart Association's
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Model Iskra Lawrence attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Veronica
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Veronica Webb, Bonnie Somerville, and Lauren Holly attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Peyton
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Peyton List attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Peyton
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Peyton List (L) and actress C. C. Pounder (R) wait backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Odilia Flores
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Odilia Flores attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Katie
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Katie Holmes attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lauren
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lauren Holly attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Garcelle
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Garcelle Beauvais attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Model Iskra
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Model Iskra Lawrence attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Jessie James
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Jessie James Decker attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette Lewis walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel Platten sings on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Model Veronica
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Model Veronica Webb walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel Platten sings on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress C.
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress C. C. H. Pounder attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Bridget
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Bridget Moynahan walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Star Jones
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Star Jones and her dog Pinky attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Bridget
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Bridget Moynahan attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Asia
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Asia Monet Ray (L) and model Iskra Lawrence attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Jazz
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Jazz Jennings, C. C. H. Pounder, and Peyton List attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette Lewis attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Designer Bethany
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Designer Bethany Meuleners attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette Lewis walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Activist Jazz
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Activist Jazz Jennings attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Maureen
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Maureen McCormick attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Jessie James
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Jessie James Decker attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lucy
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lucy Lawless prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel Platten walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Juliette Lewis prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Nicole Hardy
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Nicole Hardy attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) American
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown, CEO, Chairman of the Board, President, and Director at Macy's, Inc Terry J. Lundgren, and actress Katie Holmes attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Maureen
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Maureen McCormick, Lauren Holly, Bonnie Somerville, Juliette Lewis, Veronica Webb, and Bridget Moynahan attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lorraine
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lorraine Toussaint prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lucy
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Lucy Lawless attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Jazz
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Jazz Jennings, Jeannie Mai, C. C. H. Pounder, and Peyton List take a selfie during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AHA)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Diane Guerrero
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Diane Guerrero prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

