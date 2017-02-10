CelebritiesEntertainment

See photos of stars including Bridget Moynahan, left, wearing Herve Leger, and Rachel Platten, who wore a gown by Marchesa, at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

See photos of Bridget Moynahan, Rachel Platten, Katie Holmes and more celebrities who walked the runway in red for The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women: The Heart Truth Red Dress Show on Thursday, Feb. 9, day one of New York Fashion Week.

Each year, stars model crimson designer looks to raise awareness about heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

Lucy Lawless and Lorraine Toussaint (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Actresses Lucy Lawless ("Xena the Warrior Princess") and Lorraine Toussaint ("Orange Is the New Black") prepare backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Bonnie Somerville (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) "Code Black" actress Bonnie Somerville walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Somerville looks like she's having fun in this Carmen Marc Valvo gown.

Lorraine Toussaint (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Toussaint wore a gown designed by Masha Titievsky.

Nicole Hardy (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Nicole Hardy prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Katie Holmes (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Katie Holmes speaks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Holmes, who was the event's host, wore a gown by Marchesa.

Jazz Jennings (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Reality star Jazz Jennings walks the runway the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Jennings wore a gown by Mac Duggal.

Nicole Hardy and Odilia Flores (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Nicole Hardy, left, and Odilia Flores walk the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Maureen McCormick (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Former "Brady Bunch" actress Maureen McCormick walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick, who was seen recently as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars," wore a suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa.

(Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Celebrity models on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Maureen McCormick and Lauren Holly (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Maureen McCormick and "NCIS" actress Lauren Holly attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick modeled a red suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa, while Holly walked the runway in a gown by Escada.

(Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Actress C. C. H. Pounder was one of the celebrity models for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in Manhattan. Pounder alked the runway in a gown by Bethany Meuleners, one of the designers taking part in a fashion incubator with Macy's.

Iskra Lawrence (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Model Iskra Lawrence attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel Platten sings on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

(Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Model Veronica Webb walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

(Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Bridget Moynahan walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

(Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Star Jones and her dog Pinky attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for AHA)

(Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rachel Platten walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for for AHA)

Bridget Moynahan and Rachel Platten (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Actress Bridget Moynahan, left, and singer Rachel Platten attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

