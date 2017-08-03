Luann D’Agostino, better known as Luann de Lesseps of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York,” is divorcing her husband of seven months, Smart Source president and CEO Tom D’Agostino Jr.
“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” the reality-TV star tweeted Thursday.
The two married on New Year’s Eve. De Lesseps, who formerly spelled her first name LuAnn but changed it in April 2015, was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she had a son, Noel, and daughter, Victoria. This was D’Agostino’s first marriage.
One of de Lesseps’ costars, Ramona Singer, retweeted the divorce announcement and wrote, “I am so sad for you . . . .”
De Lesseps formerly had a home on Highland Terrace in Bridgehampton, but last year purchased an 1835 Greek Revival on the water in Sag Harbor.
