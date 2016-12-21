A bank has sued actress Tori Spelling and her husband, actor Dean McDermott, over a large loan in default.
E! News said Wednesday that according to Los Angeles Superior Court documents it obtained, Spelling, 43, and McDermott, 50, borrowed $400,000 from City National Bank in December 2012. Under the terms of the loan, the couple would make monthly payments with interest.
The bank’s lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges Spelling, a former “Beverly Hills 90210” star, and McDermott, who starred this year in the first season of the Canadian crime-drama “Slasher,” owed $185,714 as of Dec. 2. As well, the bank is seeking $2,407 in interest, $681 in late charges, and attorney’s fees, E! reported.
Separate from this, the bank said, Spelling owes it $17,149 she allegedly overdrew in September and has not yet repaid.
Representatives for Spelling and McDermott did not respond to a comment request from TMZ.com, which initially reported the lawsuit but without detailed figures.
Financial troubles are not new for Spelling. In October, a court ruled that Spelling — who did not receive a large inheritance from the estate of her late father, the highly successful TV producer Aaron Spelling — must pay an American Express bill of $37,981.97, plus $855 in court costs. And in July, California placed a tax lien on the couple for $259,108.23 for 2014 state back taxes and associated interest and penalties.
In her 2013 memoir, Spelling wrote, “It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else,” adding that, “Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”
Spelling is best known for the 1990-2000 teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” and its 2008-2013 sequel “90210,” as well as the cult-favorite TV-movie “Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?” (1996). She and McDermott, who are expecting their fifth child, have starred in numerous reality shows about themselves and their family.
