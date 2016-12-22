HIGHLIGHTS Coroner conducting toxicology tests to determine cause of death

Fairman had a history of substance abuse

Valerie Fairman, who starred in an episode of MTV’s reality show “16 and Pregnant” in 2010, died Wednesday at the age of 23. The local coroner is conducting toxicology tests to determine the exact cause of death. Fairman had a history of substance abuse.

MTV said in a statement Thursday, “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

Fairman’s adoptive mother, Janice Fairman, told TMZ that her daughter had checked into five different substance-abuse treatment facilities in the past half-decade, to no avail. In February of last year, Valerie Fairman was arrested with seven other woman in New Castle, Delaware, and charged with prostitution.

“Valerie was my little girl,” Janice Fairman told the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, newspaper LNP on Thursday. “She was a loving and caring girl.” She has always had custody of Fairman’s daughter Nevaeh, 7.”

Condolence messages were on Valerie Fairman’s Twitter page Thursday, attached to Fairman’s final tweet, from Oct. 11: “So I been trying out yoga lately, and I have to say it is so stress relieving and calming and helps with insomnia. I suggest everyone try!” On July 9 she had tweeted, “Guess who’s getting married ??? #Me! #Engaged,” but no further posts elaborated.