LONDON — It was a posh day at the palace for former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

The pop singer turned fashion designer was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire Wednesday.

Prince William presented the award at Buckingham Palace.

"I'm proud to be British," she said in a statement.

She was accompanied by her parents and her husband, retired soccer star David Beckham. The couple's four children did not attend.

The 43-year-old Beckham has made a success of her fashion line despite initial skepticism about her ability to cross over from singing to design.

Olympics star Jessica Ennis-Hill and award-winning actor Mark Rylance also received honors.