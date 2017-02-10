Happy Valentinetti Day! Oops — we mean Valentines Day!
Everyone's favorite Long Island crooner and America's Got Talent finalist Sal Valentinetti will be celebrating the year's most romantic holiday a few days ahead of time. We'll be getting to know more about Sal Valentinetti on Facebook Live -- from a secret location -- at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
One lucky person will also have the opportunity to be serenaded by Sal on a "date" with him that night!
Here's how:
We’ll post a puzzle and clues in the Facebook Live post's comments section. If you think you've solved it, private message us your guess and we’ll reply to those who get it right until we have a winner.
The winner will be the first person who: 1) correctly solves the puzzle and private messages us; and 2) can safely get to our location within an hour, to be determined by Newsday in its sole discretion.
To participate, you must be at least 18 years old. Winner will receive dessert/coffee for up to two people.
