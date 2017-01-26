Are “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and her husband, producer Jacob Pechenik, expecting a second child?
Us Weekly said Thursday it had confirmed a Dec. 16 claim at the website TooFab.com that Deschanel, who turned 37 on Jan. 17, was pregnant. The magazine elaborated that Deschanel was seen with a baby bump on the set of her Fox sitcom Wednesday.
Representatives for the actress and Pechenik have not confirmed the report.Photos59 of our favorite celebrity momsPHOTOSOur favorite famous fathersPhotosCelebrity baby names
Deschanel had announced the news of her first pregnancy to People magazine in January 2015, but only belatedly confirmed her and Pechenik’s secret wedding that July, the same month their baby girl was born in Austin, Texas. Three months later, the couple revealed their daughter’s name is Elsie Otter.
