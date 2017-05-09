“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and her husband, producer Jacob Pechenik, have welcomed their second child.
The actress’ representative, without specifying a birth date or locale, told People magazine Tuesday that, “Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.” The rep additionally confirmed that the infant is a boy named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.
Deschanel, 37, had announced the news of her first pregnancy to People magazine in January 2015, but only belatedly confirmed her and Pechenik’s secret wedding that July, the same month their baby girl was born in Austin, Texas. Three months later, the couple revealed their daughter’s name is Elsie Otter.
The couple did not announce their second pregnancy, but Us Weekly reported in January that Deschanel had been seen with a baby bump on the set of her Fox sitcom.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.