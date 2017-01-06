Linda Winer Winer is chief theater critic and arts columnist for Newsday, which she joined in 1987.

Highest-grossing week in history just passed

Broadway’s news between Christmas and the New Year was, as the old-time trade publications still like to say, boffo. It was the highest-grossing week in history — $49.7 million. And there were a record number of bodies in the seats — 359,495, the best weekly attendance in history.

But don’t stop thinking about tomorrow. The winter-spring season already has booked 23 openings between now and the April 27 cutoff for Tony eligibility, which is one of the busiest — and more interesting — in recent memory.

And these don’t even count Off-Broadway, which, if history is any indication, is guaranteed to count. More about that later.

Here are Broadway openings in chronological order:

JITNEY opens Jan. 19 at Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St. The only play in August Wilson’s masterly 10-play cycle that never got to Broadway gets there now. Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs an impressive cast in this drama about a taxi office in the early ’70s.

SUNSET BOULEVARD opens Feb. 9, Palace Theatre, 1564 Broadway. Glenn Close brings back her Norma Desmond for a limited run of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1994 mega-musical adaptation of the classic movie.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE opens Feb. 23, Hudson Theatre, 145 W. 44th St. Jake Gyllenhaal was shockingly terrific in the recent City Center gala performances of Stephen Sondheim’s 1984 Pulitzer-winning masterwork. So was Annaleigh Ashford as Dot, the character created by Bernadette Peters to Mandy Patinkin’s George, but Ashford’s musical gifts are no shock. The semi-staged concert will open the Hudson, once a conference center and now Broadway’s newest theater.

SIGNIFICANT OTHER opens March 2, Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St. Joshua Elias Harmon’s serious comedy, a transfer from the Roundabout’s Off-Broadway theater, focuses on a single gay guy in New York whose closest friends are getting married.

THE GLASS MENAGERIE opens March 9, Belasco Theatre, 111 W. 44th St. Sally Field plays Tennessee Williams’ Amanda Wingfield with Joe Mantello, taking a break from his directing triumphs, as her son Tom in this revival staged by Sam Gold (“Fun Home”).

COME FROM AWAY opens March 12, Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 W. 45th St. This rare theater piece about 9/11 focuses on the true story of the town in Newfoundland where 38 planes from around the world were diverted and forced to land.

THE PRICE opens March 16, American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St. Tony Shalhoub, Danny DeVito and Jessica Hecht are part of the delicious-sounding cast for director Terry Kinney’s production of Arthur Miller’s drama about the value of things. Mark Ruffalo has just been announced, replacing John Turturro, who has a movie.

MISS SAIGON opens March 23, Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway. Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” is transplanted again to the Vietnam War in the return of the 1991 musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil (“Les Miserables”). This is an import of London’s recent hit revival.

SWEAT opens March 26, Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St. Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined”) finally gets her sterling work seen on Broadway. This one traces the stories of blue-collar workers after the Rust Belt financial collapse.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG opens April 2, Lyceum Theatre, 149 W. 45th St. This British import by Henry Lewis is a backstage comedy about an amateur troupe attempting to stage a 1920s murder mystery.

AMÉLIE opens April 3, Kerr Theatre, 219 W. 48th St. Phillipa Soo (Alexander Hamilton’s wife, Eliza) plays a young waitress in Paris in this musical adaptation of the French film.

PRESENT LAUGHTER opens April 5, St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St. It has been far too long since Kevin Kline returned to the stage that raised him, and Noël Coward’s backstage satire seems an irresistible matchup. Kate Burton and Kristine Nielsen co-star.

WAR PAINT opens April 6, Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St. Diva alert. Patti LuPone plays Helena Rubinstein and Christine Ebersole is Elizabeth Arden in this new musical by the creative team that wrote the beautifully nuanced and funny “Grey Gardens.”

OSLO opens April 13, Beaumont, Lincoln Center Theater. JT Rogers’ historical play uncovers the untold story behind the signing of the 1993 Middle East accord. Director Bartlett Sher’s production, a success at the Lincoln Center Theater’s Off-Broadway venue, moves to the Broadway house with the same large, splendid cast including Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle.

GROUNDHOG DAY opens April 17, Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St. This musical adaptation of the beloved 1993 movie arrives from a smash London premiere by much of the team behind “Matilda the Musical.” Andy Karl plays the Bill Murray role of a man forced to live the same day over and over.

INDECENT opens April 18, Cort Theatre, 138 W. 48th St. Pulitzer winner Paula Vogel (“How I Learned to Drive”) and director Rebecca Taichman come to Broadway with their brilliant and deeply unsettling play-with-music about the real-life impact of the controversial 1923 Yiddish play, “God of Vengeance.”

LILLIAN HELLMAN’S THE LITTLE FOXES opens April 19, Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St. This sounds like fun. Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon alternate in the roles of Regina and Birdie in Hellman’s voracious Southern drama. Daniel Sullivan directs.

HELLO, DOLLY! opens April 20, Shubert Theatre, 225 W. 44th St. Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce star in this hotly anticipated revival of Jerry Herman’s musical comedy. At some performances, Donna Murphy will take over Midler’s role as the theater’s most famous matchmaker.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY opens April 23, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W. 46th St. Christian Borle, who just came from the brilliant and heartbreaking revival of “Falsettos,” finds his inner Willy Wonka in this musical by much of the creative team from “Hairspray.”

ANASTASIA opens April 24, Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St. Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who wrote the music for the 1997 animated film, reunite with author Terrence McNally, their collaborator in “Ragtime,” for this new show about the girl who believes she may have been the lost daughter of Russia’s Czar Nicholas.

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION opens April 25, Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St. Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins star in this revival of John Guare’s provocative 1990 drama about the implications of the acts of a young con man on rich New Yorkers.

BANDSTAND opens April 26, Jacobs Theatre, 242 W. 45th St. Andy Blankenbuehler, the Tony winning choreographer of “Hamilton,” moves into the august dual role of director/choreographer in this new musical about World War II veterans who compete in a national radio contest. Laura Osnes (Broadway’s Cinderella) co-stars.

A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2 opens April 27, Golden Theatre, 252 W. 45th St. Many years after Ibsen’s Nora slammed the door on 19th century marriage, she is back in this world premiere by Lucas Hnath, directed by Sam Gold (“Fun Home”), with a cast including Laurie Metcalf and Jayne Houdyshell.