The Hamptons International Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year by screening one film from each previous festival over the coming months.
The screenings will take place at venues in the Hamptons, Palm Beach, New York City and Los Angeles. The full lineup of films is being revealed in advance, save for the 25th film, which will be screened before the 25th annual festival itself begins in October. A lifetime achievement award will also be presented to a recipient who has not yet been announced.
The series, titled “25 Years: 25 Films,” begins Feb. 17 at Guild Hall in East Hampton with Jane Campion’s searing drama “The Piano,” from 1993. Among the other titles are Darren Aronofsky’s ballet-themed thriller “Black Swan” (2010), the indie survival flick “Open Water” (2003) and Ed Harris’ acclaimed biopic “Pollock” (2000).
Information on the series will be posted at hamptonsfilmfest.org.
