Comedian Jim Breuer may be a wild man on stage, but he’s also a hard worker — the Valley Stream native is set to perform three shows in one day on Saturday at The Paramount in Huntington. He’ll take the stage at 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m.

“The Paramount is the only place where I have the energy and the inspiration for it,” says Breuer, 49. “It’s one of the best venues in the whole country.”

And then there’s the homecoming crowd.

“Long Island is the only place in the world where I’m this at ease,” Breuer says. “I walk out on stage and I feel like I’m going into my friend’s yard.”

His material is clean, focusing on marriage, family and growing up on Long Island.

“My kids are older so I’m tackling some harder teenage girl issues,” he says. “There’s a lot of emotions, baby, a lot of emotions.”

The first show at 5 p.m. is an all-ages performance.

“If there are kids in the crowd, I try to be more animated for them,” Breuer says. “It does change a little bit each show. There’s a lot of improv.”

Besides performing, Breuer plans to spend time meeting fans at the merchandise booth after each performance.